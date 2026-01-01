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2014 Mazda MAZDA3

137,150 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring AT 4-Door

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14206109

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring AT 4-Door

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
137,150KM
VIN JM1BM1V77E1117861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1280
  • Mileage 137,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-621-XXXX

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519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
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$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2014 Mazda MAZDA3