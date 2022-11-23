$10,995+ tax & licensing
Renner's Auto Sales
519-622-6371
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
4dr Sdn LT Auto
Location
2532 Dundas Street South, Cambridge, ON N1R 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
151,058KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9406915
- Stock #: A-4842
- VIN: 1G1JC5SH8G4104842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,058 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED, A LOT OF CAR FOR A LITTLE PRICE,FINANCING & WARRANTIES AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
