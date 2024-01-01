2016 Chevrolet Spark

Menu
LT * Projection Mode * Chevrolet My Link * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Mirrors * Hands Free Calling * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Rear View Camera * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Traction/Stability Control * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Emergency Braking Assist * Rear Parking Sensors * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB * USB Auto Launch * 

Drive Smart with Eagle Auto Mall: Your Destination for Best Payment Options & Bad Credit Auto Financing

Transparent Pricing: No Hidden Fees! Best warranty options at unbeatable prices. Aim for the lowest payments on approved credit.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Credit Solutions for Everyone:</span></p><ul style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 1.25em 0px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>Bad Credit? We're on your side.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>No Credit? We've got solutions.</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>Uber & Skip the Dishes drivers, step right up!</li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>9-Digit SIN? We've got you covered!</li></ul><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Good Credit?</span> Access our exclusive low-interest rates.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f4cd/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>We've Got Ontario Covered:</span> From Cambridge to Toronto, and Guelph to Mississauga, we offer premier auto financing options.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f527/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Drive Confidently:</span> Ask about our discounted warranty options.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f4de/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Join the Eagle Family:</span> Dive in at <a href=http://www.eagleautomall.ca/ style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; text-underline-offset: 2px;>www.eagleautomall.ca</a>. Or call us at (519) 650-0326.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f3e2/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Visit Us:</span> 408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f552/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Our Hours:</span> Mon-Wed & Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thu: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sun: Closed</p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=font-size: 12px;><img alt= aria-label= class=an1 data-emoji= loading=lazy src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.0/1f4dc/32.png /> <span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Clear & Simple Pricing:</span></span></p><ul style=padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 1.25em 0px; display: flex; flex-direction: column; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=font-size: 12px;>Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.</span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=font-size: 12px;>Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.</span></li><li style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;><span style=font-size: 12px;>Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.</span></li></ul><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Note:</span> Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.</span></p><p style=white-space-collapse: preserve; border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: rgb(55, 65, 81); font-family: Shne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Noto Sans", sans-serif, "Helvetica Neue", Arial, "Apple Color Emoji", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol", "Noto Color Emoji"; font-size: 16px; background-color: rgb(247, 247, 248);><span style=font-size: 12px;><span style=border: 0px solid rgb(217, 217, 227); box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: 600;>Disclaimer:</span> Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.</span></p>

157,505 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,505KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SAXGC606353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,505 KM

Vehicle Description

LT * Projection Mode * Chevrolet My Link * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Mirrors * Hands Free Calling * Keyless Entry * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Rear View Camera * Steering Audio/Cruise/Voice Recognition Controls * Traction/Stability Control * Alloy Rims * Front Fog Lights * Emergency Braking Assist * Rear Parking Sensors * AM/FM/Sirius XM/Bluetooth/AUX/USB * USB Auto Launch * 

Drive Smart with Eagle Auto Mall: Your Destination for Best Payment Options & Bad Credit Auto Financing

Transparent Pricing: No Hidden Fees! Best warranty options at unbeatable prices. Aim for the lowest payments on approved credit.

Credit Solutions for Everyone:

  • Bad Credit? We're on your side.
  • No Credit? We've got solutions.
  • Uber & Skip the Dishes drivers, step right up!
  • 9-Digit SIN? We've got you covered!

Good Credit? Access our exclusive low-interest rates.

We've Got Ontario Covered: From Cambridge to Toronto, and Guelph to Mississauga, we offer premier auto financing options.

Drive Confidently: Ask about our discounted warranty options.

Join the Eagle Family: Dive in at www.eagleautomall.ca. Or call us at (519) 650-0326.

Visit Us: 408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

Our Hours: Mon-Wed & Fri: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thu: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sun: Closed

Clear & Simple Pricing:

  • Prices exclude HST, Licensing & $10 OMVIC fee.
  • Our goal is $0 down, but occasionally a down payment may be necessary.
  • Payment Example: On a $10,000 vehicle, at a 6.96% rate over 60 months, you'd pay just $51.80 weekly.

Note: Rates can change. Payments depend on approved credit, at time a down payment may required.

Disclaimer: Always confirm details. Mileage accurate at listing. Taxes & licenses not included in the listed price.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

