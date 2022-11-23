Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

65,448 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC / NAV / ROOF / NO ACCIDETNS

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC / NAV / ROOF / NO ACCIDETNS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,448KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9358195
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB5GU127769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,448 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDETNS *** C 300 *** AWD *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** SUNROOF *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LOADED *** ONLY 65,448 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

