2017 Cadillac Escalade

51,654 KM

Details Description Features

$60,995

+ tax & licensing
$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2017 Cadillac Escalade

2017 Cadillac Escalade

LUXURY / NAV / ROOF / ONLY 51,654 KM

2017 Cadillac Escalade

LUXURY / NAV / ROOF / ONLY 51,654 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

51,654KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9358207
  • VIN: 1GYS4BKJ0HR290658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,654 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LUXURY *** LEATHER *** NAVIGATION *** HTD / COOLED SEATS *** CAPTINS CHARIS *** LOADED *** ONLY 51,654 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

