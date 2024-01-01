Menu
XLT *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA W/ REAR PARKING AID *** REMOTE START *** 7 SEATER *** KEYLESS START *** POWER GROUP *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2017 Ford Explorer

139,724 KM

Details

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT / 4WD / ROOF / LEATHER / HTD SEATS / NAV

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT / 4WD / ROOF / LEATHER / HTD SEATS / NAV

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

139,724KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D82HGA38830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,724 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA W/ REAR PARKING AID *** REMOTE START *** 7 SEATER *** KEYLESS START *** POWER GROUP *** AUTO *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-XXXX

519-621-4333

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2017 Ford Explorer