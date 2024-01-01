$21,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport 1.5T w/Honda Sensing/SUNROOF
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED - PADDLE SHIFTER - REMOTE STARTER - REAR & RIGHT SIDE CAMERA - PROXIMITY KEY - PUSH BUTTON START - ADAPTIVE SMART CRUISE CONTROL - LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST - AUTO HOLD BRAKE - CARPLAY & ANDROID CONNECTION - HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF -
WE FINANCE EVERYONE - WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
