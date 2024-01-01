Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, local 1 owner trade from franchise dealer well looked after, no rust , oiled yearly, drives perfectly, new tires and 2nd set of winter tires on steel wheels included, equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and 5 speed manual transmission, power group, alloy wheels, a/c, sunroof and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2010 Honda Civic

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1716506517
  2. 1716506520
  3. 1716506523
  4. 1716506526
  5. 1716506530
  6. 1716506533
  7. 1716506537
  8. 1716506542
  9. 1716506545
  10. 1716506549
  11. 1716506552
  12. 1716506555
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1E62AH043263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local 1 owner trade from franchise dealer well looked after, no rust , oiled yearly, drives perfectly, new tires and 2nd set of winter tires on steel wheels included, equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and 5 speed manual transmission, power group, alloy wheels, a/c, sunroof and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2010 Honda Civic for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Honda Civic 240,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 213,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura MDX Tech for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Acura MDX Tech 241,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Civic