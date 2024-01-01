$6,495+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
$6,495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local 1 owner trade from franchise dealer well looked after, no rust , oiled yearly, drives perfectly, new tires and 2nd set of winter tires on steel wheels included, equipped with a 1.8L 4 cylinder engine and 5 speed manual transmission, power group, alloy wheels, a/c, sunroof and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Lawrence Auto Sales
