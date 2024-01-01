$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango
R/T AWD
2019 Dodge Durango
R/T AWD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 106,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Push To Start * Rear View Camera * Keyless Entry * Navigation * Leather/Cloth Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Front Seats * Driver Memory Seat Settings * Sunroof * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Paddle Shifters * Traction/Stability Control * Headlight Controls * Audio Controls * Cruise Control * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * AWD/AUTO/Low Range Modes * Hill Start Assist * Parking Assist/Parking Aids * Emergency Brake Assist * Heated Mirrors * Power Lift Gate * ECO/Sport Mode * AUX/USB Ports * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Front/Rear Park Sense * Normal/Sport/Comfort Power Steering Modes * AM/FM/XM * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Multi Zone Climate Control * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Projection Mode * Valet Mode * Hill Start Assist * 20 Alloy Wheels * Rear Tinted Windows * Turn Signal Indicator Side View Mirrors * Front Fog Lamps * Dual Exhaust * Rear Parking Sensors *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lebada Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lebada Motors
Lebada Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-653-1212