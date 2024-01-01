Menu
Push To Start * Rear View Camera * Keyless Entry * Navigation * Leather/Cloth Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Front Seats * Driver Memory Seat Settings * Sunroof * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Paddle Shifters * Traction/Stability Control * Headlight Controls * Audio Controls * Cruise Control * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * AWD/AUTO/Low Range Modes * Hill Start Assist * Parking Assist/Parking Aids * Emergency Brake Assist * Heated Mirrors * Power Lift Gate * ECO/Sport Mode * AUX/USB Ports * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Front/Rear Park Sense * Normal/Sport/Comfort Power Steering Modes * AM/FM/XM * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Multi Zone Climate Control * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Projection Mode * Valet Mode * Hill Start Assist * 20 Alloy Wheels * Rear Tinted Windows * Turn Signal Indicator Side View Mirrors * Front Fog Lamps * Dual Exhaust * Rear Parking Sensors *

2019 Dodge Durango

106,102 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

2019 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,102KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT3KC756111

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 106,102 KM

Push To Start * Rear View Camera * Keyless Entry * Navigation * Leather/Cloth Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Power Front Seats * Driver Memory Seat Settings * Sunroof * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Paddle Shifters * Traction/Stability Control * Headlight Controls * Audio Controls * Cruise Control * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * AWD/AUTO/Low Range Modes * Hill Start Assist * Parking Assist/Parking Aids * Emergency Brake Assist * Heated Mirrors * Power Lift Gate * ECO/Sport Mode * AUX/USB Ports * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Front/Rear Park Sense * Normal/Sport/Comfort Power Steering Modes * AM/FM/XM * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Multi Zone Climate Control * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Projection Mode * Valet Mode * Hill Start Assist * 20 Alloy Wheels * Rear Tinted Windows * Turn Signal Indicator Side View Mirrors * Front Fog Lamps * Dual Exhaust * Rear Parking Sensors *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2019 Dodge Durango