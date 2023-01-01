Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-3

33,587 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDETNS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD / LEATHER / NAV / NO ACCIDETNS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,587KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9467223
  • VIN: JM1DKFD70K0432290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,587 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** GT AWD *** AUTO *** LEATHER *** NAVIGAITON *** SUNROOF *** HTD SEATS *** BOSE SOUND SYSTEM *** LAODED *** ONLY 33,587 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Match Canada

2019 Subaru Crosstre...
 111,240 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GT A...
 33,587 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 131,144 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory