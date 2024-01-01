$18,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Mazda CX-3
AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2019 Mazda CX-3
AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
145,320KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1DKFC71K0437628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2468
- Mileage 145,320 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl SKYACTIVE Mazda CX-3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI 1.8L CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER ON RIMS* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 171,870 KM $12,595 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LS *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH TO START CRUISE ALLOYS 119,440 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 95,340 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2019 Mazda CX-3