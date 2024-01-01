Menu
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED<span>*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl SKYACTIVE Mazda CX-3</span><span> with Automatic </span><span>Transmission has Bluetooth</span><span>, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> <o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></a></div>

2019 Mazda CX-3

145,320 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3

AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2019 Mazda CX-3

AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

145,320KM
Used
VIN JM1DKFC71K0437628

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2468
  • Mileage 145,320 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl SKYACTIVE Mazda CX-3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control and Alloys. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

5 Passenger

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Mazda CX-3