2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 1 8 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9589039

9589039 VIN: 3C6JR6BG4KG647546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 138,184 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.