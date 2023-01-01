Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

138,184 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

SLT / REG CAB / SHORT BOX / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

138,184KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9589039
  VIN: 3C6JR6BG4KG647546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 138,184 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDETNS *** RARE TRUCK ***  SLT *** REG CAB *** SHORT BOX *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** ALLOY WHEELS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

