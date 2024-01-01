Menu
<div>Previous Daily Rental</div>

2020 Volkswagen Passat

84,890 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

2020 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,890KM
Used
VIN 1VWAA7A38LC019009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2020 Volkswagen Passat