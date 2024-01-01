$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Volkswagen Passat
COMFORTLINE
2020 Volkswagen Passat
COMFORTLINE
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
84,890KM
Used
VIN 1VWAA7A38LC019009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,890 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous Daily Rental
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
