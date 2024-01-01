Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Heated Mirrors,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Cloth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

2016 Jeep Cherokee

159,836 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

159,836KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,836 KM

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Heated Mirrors,4 Door,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Aluminum Rims,Power Doorlocks,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Bluetooth,Cloth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.734 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24N -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Altitude Package Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Gloss Black Fascia Applique Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls Gloss Bla...
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Ctrls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switch Bank Module Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Winds...

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

