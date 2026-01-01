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2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring | Leather Seats
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring | Leather Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
154,892KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG5HR561360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Alloy Toffee/Cognac Alloy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 154,892 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy family-ready versatility in this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Leather Seats, now offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga. Finished in blue with a white interior, this used minivan blends smart design, everyday comfort, and flexible utility. Its 3.6-litre gas engine and automatic transmission deliver smooth power, while 154,892 km show it has been driven and enjoyed.
With four doors, front-wheel drive, and a practical minivan layout, this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Leather Seats is built for busy Canadian families. Powered doors, a power liftgate, rear climate control, and a trailer hitch add useful convenience. This Pacifica also stands out with its roomy cabin, easy access, and family-focused features that help make daily driving simple.
FEATURES OF THE Pacifica Touring | Leather Seats
3.6-litre V6 with automatic transmission
Power sliding doors add easy access
Power liftgate helps with cargo loading
Blue exterior with white interior
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Anti-lock braking system helps maintain control
Stability control supports confident road handling
Side impact airbags enhance occupant protection
Child safety locks add family security
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.6-litre gas engine delivers smooth power
Automatic transmission supports easy daily driving
Front-wheel drive offers steady road manners
Cruise control helps on longer highway trips
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Dual-zone climate control improves cabin comfort
Rear air conditioning helps all passengers
Driver's power seat adds easy adjustment
Push button start adds everyday ease
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Satellite radio expands entertainment choices
Steering wheel audio controls aid convenience
Automatic headlights respond to changing light
CARGO SPACE
Minivan design supports flexible cargo carrying
Power liftgate simplifies loading larger items
Roof luggage rack adds extra utility
Remote trunk release improves cargo access
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Minivan, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2017
Top Safety Pick Plus, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2017
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Smooth ride quality for family travel
Spacious cabin with flexible passenger room
Strong V6 power for daily driving
Convenient power doors and liftgate
This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Leather Seats is a practical choice for drivers who need room, comfort, and trusted Chrysler engineering. The cabin is designed to handle family life with ease, thanks to power windows, front and rear air conditioning, dual-zone climate control, and thoughtful touches like illuminated vanity mirrors and ambient lighting.
The blue exterior gives this minivan a clean, modern look, while tinted windows, a rear spoiler, and heated power mirrors add style and function. Inside, the white interior helps create a bright and welcoming space. The adjustable steering wheel and driver's seat lumbar support help make longer drives more comfortable.
This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Leather Seats also brings useful everyday equipment that drivers appreciate. Cruise control, power steering, automatic door locks, rear window defroster, and tire pressure monitoring all support a more convenient ownership experience. The trailer hitch adds extra versatility for light hauling needs.
For families, commuters, or anyone who values interior space and easy access, this minivan checks the right boxes. It offers the utility of a people mover with the comfort features many drivers want most. If you need a used vehicle that is practical, refined, and ready for daily life, this Pacifica deserves a closer look.
This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring | Leather Seats's VIN is: 2C4RC1BG5HR561360.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465086.html
With four doors, front-wheel drive, and a practical minivan layout, this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Leather Seats is built for busy Canadian families. Powered doors, a power liftgate, rear climate control, and a trailer hitch add useful convenience. This Pacifica also stands out with its roomy cabin, easy access, and family-focused features that help make daily driving simple.
FEATURES OF THE Pacifica Touring | Leather Seats
3.6-litre V6 with automatic transmission
Power sliding doors add easy access
Power liftgate helps with cargo loading
Blue exterior with white interior
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Anti-lock braking system helps maintain control
Stability control supports confident road handling
Side impact airbags enhance occupant protection
Child safety locks add family security
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.6-litre gas engine delivers smooth power
Automatic transmission supports easy daily driving
Front-wheel drive offers steady road manners
Cruise control helps on longer highway trips
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Dual-zone climate control improves cabin comfort
Rear air conditioning helps all passengers
Driver's power seat adds easy adjustment
Push button start adds everyday ease
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Satellite radio expands entertainment choices
Steering wheel audio controls aid convenience
Automatic headlights respond to changing light
CARGO SPACE
Minivan design supports flexible cargo carrying
Power liftgate simplifies loading larger items
Roof luggage rack adds extra utility
Remote trunk release improves cargo access
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Minivan, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2017
Top Safety Pick Plus, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2017
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Smooth ride quality for family travel
Spacious cabin with flexible passenger room
Strong V6 power for daily driving
Convenient power doors and liftgate
This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Leather Seats is a practical choice for drivers who need room, comfort, and trusted Chrysler engineering. The cabin is designed to handle family life with ease, thanks to power windows, front and rear air conditioning, dual-zone climate control, and thoughtful touches like illuminated vanity mirrors and ambient lighting.
The blue exterior gives this minivan a clean, modern look, while tinted windows, a rear spoiler, and heated power mirrors add style and function. Inside, the white interior helps create a bright and welcoming space. The adjustable steering wheel and driver's seat lumbar support help make longer drives more comfortable.
This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Leather Seats also brings useful everyday equipment that drivers appreciate. Cruise control, power steering, automatic door locks, rear window defroster, and tire pressure monitoring all support a more convenient ownership experience. The trailer hitch adds extra versatility for light hauling needs.
For families, commuters, or anyone who values interior space and easy access, this minivan checks the right boxes. It offers the utility of a people mover with the comfort features many drivers want most. If you need a used vehicle that is practical, refined, and ready for daily life, this Pacifica deserves a closer look.
This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring | Leather Seats's VIN is: 2C4RC1BG5HR561360.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465086.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
roof luggage rack
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Powered Doors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$13,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2017 Chrysler Pacifica