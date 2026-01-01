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2025 Ford Ranger
XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera
2025 Ford Ranger
XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$47,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
23,964KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4HH5SLE07312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,964 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2025 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera is a smart midsize truck for work, travel, and daily driving. It is finished in beige with a black interior, has 23,964 km, and delivers strong turbocharged power with practical four-door SuperCrew comfort.
Built for Canadian roads and changing conditions, this used Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera pairs a 2.3-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. It also adds key driver aids, a trailer hitch, and a 360-degree camera for extra confidence.
FEATURES OF THE Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera
360-degree camera adds all-around parking confidence
Four-wheel drive supports year-round traction
Navigation system helps guide every trip
Adaptive cruise control eases highway driving
TRUCK FEATURES
Tows up to 3,400 kg confidently
Trailer hitch ready for hauling duties
Rear tow hook adds recovery support
Off-road tires boost rough-road capability
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Anti-lock brakes help maintain steering control
Stability control supports safer road handling
Blind spot monitor aids lane awareness
Lane departure warning adds driving support
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.3-litre gas engine delivers strong output
Automatic transmission provides smooth shifting
Dual shift mode adds control
Four-wheel drive improves traction year-round
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Remote starter helps in cold mornings
Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
Power windows add everyday convenience
Driver lumbar support improves comfort
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects favourite smartphone apps
Android Auto adds easy phone integration
Bluetooth supports hands-free calling and audio
WiFi hotspot helps keep devices connected
CARGO SPACE
SuperCrew cabin adds practical passenger room
Five-foot box supports daily hauling tasks
Spare tire adds roadside peace
Four doors improve loading access
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
North American Truck of the Year finalist, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong turbo power for daily driving
Easy towing for trailers and gear
User-friendly technology and phone connectivity
Comfortable ride with practical cabin space
This 2025 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera is well equipped for drivers who need pickup strength without giving up comfort and modern tech. The beige exterior gives it a clean, upscale look, while black inside keeps the cabin simple and easy to live with.
This truck includes power steering, electric mirrors, retractable mirrors, tinted windows, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a rear window defroster. These features help make each drive easier, whether you are heading into town, onto the highway, or out to a job site.
Safety and driver assistance are a major part of this Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera. It comes with driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, a passenger airbag sensor, tire pressure monitoring, a backup camera, and the added benefit of a full 360-degree camera view.
Entertainment and control are easy with steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, navigation, and smartphone integration. The auto-dimming rearview mirror and illuminated vanity mirrors add useful touches that drivers and passengers will appreciate on everyday trips.
For towing and utility needs, this Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera is ready with a trailer brake controller, trailer hitch, rear tow hook, and a 3,400 kg towing capacity. That makes it a strong choice for hauling equipment, small trailers, or weekend recreation gear around Cayuga and beyond.
This 2025 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera VIN is: 1FTER4HH5SLE07312.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460662.html
This 2025 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera is a smart midsize truck for work, travel, and daily driving. It is finished in beige with a black interior, has 23,964 km, and delivers strong turbocharged power with practical four-door SuperCrew comfort.
Built for Canadian roads and changing conditions, this used Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera pairs a 2.3-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. It also adds key driver aids, a trailer hitch, and a 360-degree camera for extra confidence.
FEATURES OF THE Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera
360-degree camera adds all-around parking confidence
Four-wheel drive supports year-round traction
Navigation system helps guide every trip
Adaptive cruise control eases highway driving
TRUCK FEATURES
Tows up to 3,400 kg confidently
Trailer hitch ready for hauling duties
Rear tow hook adds recovery support
Off-road tires boost rough-road capability
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Anti-lock brakes help maintain steering control
Stability control supports safer road handling
Blind spot monitor aids lane awareness
Lane departure warning adds driving support
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.3-litre gas engine delivers strong output
Automatic transmission provides smooth shifting
Dual shift mode adds control
Four-wheel drive improves traction year-round
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Remote starter helps in cold mornings
Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
Power windows add everyday convenience
Driver lumbar support improves comfort
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects favourite smartphone apps
Android Auto adds easy phone integration
Bluetooth supports hands-free calling and audio
WiFi hotspot helps keep devices connected
CARGO SPACE
SuperCrew cabin adds practical passenger room
Five-foot box supports daily hauling tasks
Spare tire adds roadside peace
Four doors improve loading access
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
North American Truck of the Year finalist, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong turbo power for daily driving
Easy towing for trailers and gear
User-friendly technology and phone connectivity
Comfortable ride with practical cabin space
This 2025 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera is well equipped for drivers who need pickup strength without giving up comfort and modern tech. The beige exterior gives it a clean, upscale look, while black inside keeps the cabin simple and easy to live with.
This truck includes power steering, electric mirrors, retractable mirrors, tinted windows, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a rear window defroster. These features help make each drive easier, whether you are heading into town, onto the highway, or out to a job site.
Safety and driver assistance are a major part of this Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera. It comes with driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, a passenger airbag sensor, tire pressure monitoring, a backup camera, and the added benefit of a full 360-degree camera view.
Entertainment and control are easy with steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, navigation, and smartphone integration. The auto-dimming rearview mirror and illuminated vanity mirrors add useful touches that drivers and passengers will appreciate on everyday trips.
For towing and utility needs, this Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera is ready with a trailer brake controller, trailer hitch, rear tow hook, and a 3,400 kg towing capacity. That makes it a strong choice for hauling equipment, small trailers, or weekend recreation gear around Cayuga and beyond.
This 2025 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 5' Box 4WD |No Accidents | 360 Camera VIN is: 1FTER4HH5SLE07312.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460662.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
360-Degree Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Trailer brake controller
Rear tow hook
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$47,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2025 Ford Ranger