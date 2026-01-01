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2018 Ford Focus
SE | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel
2018 Ford Focus
SE | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
79,653KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3FE8JL305642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,653 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2018 Ford Focus SE is a smart compact sedan with the right mix of comfort, safety, and easy everyday value. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free car stands out with a Gold exterior, Black interior, four doors, and a practical automatic transmission.
With 79,653 km on the odometer, this 2018 Ford Focus SE shows the kind of mileage many drivers want in a used sedan. Its 1.0-litre gas engine helps keep fuel use in check, while front-wheel drive supports confident handling through changing Ontario road conditions.
The cabin is set up for daily comfort with front air conditioning, power windows, power steering, and electric mirrors. A heated steering wheel adds welcome warmth on cold mornings, while cruise control helps make highway trips easier and more relaxed.
FEATURES OF THE Focus SE | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Apple CarPlay smartphone integration included
Android Auto for easy app access
Backup camera supports easier reversing
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Anti-lock braking system supports controlled stops
Stability control adds confidence on roads
Side and head airbags enhance protection
This 2018 Ford Focus SE gives you useful driver-assist basics without adding clutter. Child safety locks, automatic door locks, a passenger airbag sensor, and tire pressure monitoring all help support peace of mind during family trips and daily commuting.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.0-litre gas engine supports fuel savings
Automatic transmission delivers simple daily driving
Front-wheel drive aids year-round traction
Limited slip differential boosts road control
The compact size of this 2018 Ford Focus SE makes it easy to park and easy to place in traffic. Its responsive steering and balanced ride make city driving simple, while the efficient engine helps keep operating costs manageable over time.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Front air conditioning keeps cabin pleasant
Power windows simplify everyday use
Adjustable steering wheel improves driving position
Inside, this 2018 Ford Focus SE is designed for practical comfort. Steering wheel audio controls keep key functions close at hand, illuminated vanity mirrors add convenience, and the rear window defroster helps improve visibility when frost and fog arrive.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects familiar phone features
Android Auto keeps apps within reach
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
Satellite radio expands entertainment choices
This 2018 Ford Focus SE also makes it easy to stay connected on the move. Bluetooth integration supports wireless convenience, while smartphone compatibility helps you access music, maps, messages, and calls in a simple and familiar way.
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Sedan trunk suits daily errands well
Four-door layout helps passenger entry
Spare tire adds extra travel readiness
The trunk in this 2018 Ford Focus SE offers useful room for groceries, work gear, and weekend bags. Its sedan layout keeps cargo secure and tidy, making it a strong fit for commuters, students, small families, and first-time buyers alike.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2018
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy handling in city driving
Good fuel economy for commuting
User-friendly infotainment and phone connectivity
Comfortable ride for everyday travel
This 2018 Ford Focus SE is a well-rounded used sedan that delivers the features drivers want most. From its heated steering wheel and backup camera to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and accident-free history, it offers strong value in a practical compact package at Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This 2018 Ford Focus SE | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel's VIN is: 1FADP3FE8JL305642.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465083.html
This 2018 Ford Focus SE is a smart compact sedan with the right mix of comfort, safety, and easy everyday value. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free car stands out with a Gold exterior, Black interior, four doors, and a practical automatic transmission.
With 79,653 km on the odometer, this 2018 Ford Focus SE shows the kind of mileage many drivers want in a used sedan. Its 1.0-litre gas engine helps keep fuel use in check, while front-wheel drive supports confident handling through changing Ontario road conditions.
The cabin is set up for daily comfort with front air conditioning, power windows, power steering, and electric mirrors. A heated steering wheel adds welcome warmth on cold mornings, while cruise control helps make highway trips easier and more relaxed.
FEATURES OF THE Focus SE | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Apple CarPlay smartphone integration included
Android Auto for easy app access
Backup camera supports easier reversing
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Anti-lock braking system supports controlled stops
Stability control adds confidence on roads
Side and head airbags enhance protection
This 2018 Ford Focus SE gives you useful driver-assist basics without adding clutter. Child safety locks, automatic door locks, a passenger airbag sensor, and tire pressure monitoring all help support peace of mind during family trips and daily commuting.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.0-litre gas engine supports fuel savings
Automatic transmission delivers simple daily driving
Front-wheel drive aids year-round traction
Limited slip differential boosts road control
The compact size of this 2018 Ford Focus SE makes it easy to park and easy to place in traffic. Its responsive steering and balanced ride make city driving simple, while the efficient engine helps keep operating costs manageable over time.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Front air conditioning keeps cabin pleasant
Power windows simplify everyday use
Adjustable steering wheel improves driving position
Inside, this 2018 Ford Focus SE is designed for practical comfort. Steering wheel audio controls keep key functions close at hand, illuminated vanity mirrors add convenience, and the rear window defroster helps improve visibility when frost and fog arrive.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects familiar phone features
Android Auto keeps apps within reach
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
Satellite radio expands entertainment choices
This 2018 Ford Focus SE also makes it easy to stay connected on the move. Bluetooth integration supports wireless convenience, while smartphone compatibility helps you access music, maps, messages, and calls in a simple and familiar way.
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Sedan trunk suits daily errands well
Four-door layout helps passenger entry
Spare tire adds extra travel readiness
The trunk in this 2018 Ford Focus SE offers useful room for groceries, work gear, and weekend bags. Its sedan layout keeps cargo secure and tidy, making it a strong fit for commuters, students, small families, and first-time buyers alike.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2018
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy handling in city driving
Good fuel economy for commuting
User-friendly infotainment and phone connectivity
Comfortable ride for everyday travel
This 2018 Ford Focus SE is a well-rounded used sedan that delivers the features drivers want most. From its heated steering wheel and backup camera to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and accident-free history, it offers strong value in a practical compact package at Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This 2018 Ford Focus SE | No Accidents | Heated Steering Wheel's VIN is: 1FADP3FE8JL305642.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-465083.html
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Performance Tires
Spare Tire
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Manual Transmission
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2018 Ford Focus