*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

95,588 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

95,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/Black/Red Inserts
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,588 KM

Vehicle Description

*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BJ -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/BLACK/RED INSERTS NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
Requires Subscription
TRAILHAWK LUXURY GROUP -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Automatic Headlamp Levelling System Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Cargo Area Cover Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers LED Fog Lamps LED Daytime Running Lig...

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

