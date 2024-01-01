Menu
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

101,217 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Laredo

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

101,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,217 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
TIRES: P245/70R17 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 8" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE LAREDO -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Remote Start System Tow Hooks Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control

