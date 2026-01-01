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2024 Buick Encore GX
Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats
2024 Buick Encore GX
Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
21,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMGSL0RB012928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This used 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is a premium small SUV that brings comfort, confidence, and everyday ease together in one smart package. Finished in Black with a Black interior, it offers a clean, upscale look, four doors, automatic transmission, and a responsive 1.3-litre gas engine.
With just 21,000 km on the odometer, this 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is ready for many more adventures. It stands out with its panoramic sunroof, leather seats, all-wheel drive traction, and accident-free history, making it a strong choice for drivers in Cayuga who want style and practicality.
FEATURES OF THE Encore GX Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats
Panoramic sunroof adds open, airy cabin feel
All-wheel drive supports year-round road confidence
Leather seating adds premium interior comfort
Power liftgate helps with daily loading
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Blind spot monitor supports safer lane changes
Lane departure warning adds extra awareness
Side and head airbags enhance protection
This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is well equipped for daily peace of mind. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic door locks all support a safer, more controlled drive in changing road conditions.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.3-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
Automatic transmission delivers smooth daily driving
All-wheel drive adds traction in weather
Dual shift mode supports responsive control
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is built for Canadian driving. Its compact SUV size makes city parking easier, while power steering and performance tires help deliver a composed feel on the road. It is easy to drive, easy to live with, and ready for every season.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats help cold mornings
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control improves cabin comfort
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
Inside, this 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD offers thoughtful comfort for driver and passengers alike. Memory seats, memory mirrors, a power driver seat, power passenger seat, lumbar support, rear air conditioning, front air conditioning, tinted windows, and push button start all make each trip easier.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds simple phone integration
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
WiFi hotspot keeps passengers better connected
This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD also includes steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, automatic headlights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The 360-degree camera adds a helpful view around the vehicle, making parking and tight maneuvers simpler and less stressful.
CARGO SPACE
Power liftgate eases cargo area access
Rear trunk access supports daily practicality
Cargo cover helps conceal stored items
Flexible SUV layout suits busy lifestyles
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD offers useful space for groceries, travel bags, sports gear, and more. Its rear area is easy to access, and the compact exterior helps balance passenger comfort with practical cargo versatility for everyday errands and weekend plans.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Quiet ride for daily commuting comfort
Easy-to-use infotainment and smartphone connectivity
Helpful visibility from camera systems
Comfortable seating and upscale cabin feel
This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is a smart fit for drivers who want premium touches without giving up everyday usefulness. Its Black-on-Black finish, panoramic sunroof, leather seating, all-wheel drive system, and strong feature list make it a refined and capable SUV for life in Cayuga.
This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats's VIN is: KL4AMGSL0RB012928.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460762.html
This used 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is a premium small SUV that brings comfort, confidence, and everyday ease together in one smart package. Finished in Black with a Black interior, it offers a clean, upscale look, four doors, automatic transmission, and a responsive 1.3-litre gas engine.
With just 21,000 km on the odometer, this 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is ready for many more adventures. It stands out with its panoramic sunroof, leather seats, all-wheel drive traction, and accident-free history, making it a strong choice for drivers in Cayuga who want style and practicality.
FEATURES OF THE Encore GX Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats
Panoramic sunroof adds open, airy cabin feel
All-wheel drive supports year-round road confidence
Leather seating adds premium interior comfort
Power liftgate helps with daily loading
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Blind spot monitor supports safer lane changes
Lane departure warning adds extra awareness
Side and head airbags enhance protection
This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is well equipped for daily peace of mind. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic door locks all support a safer, more controlled drive in changing road conditions.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.3-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
Automatic transmission delivers smooth daily driving
All-wheel drive adds traction in weather
Dual shift mode supports responsive control
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is built for Canadian driving. Its compact SUV size makes city parking easier, while power steering and performance tires help deliver a composed feel on the road. It is easy to drive, easy to live with, and ready for every season.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats help cold mornings
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control improves cabin comfort
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
Inside, this 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD offers thoughtful comfort for driver and passengers alike. Memory seats, memory mirrors, a power driver seat, power passenger seat, lumbar support, rear air conditioning, front air conditioning, tinted windows, and push button start all make each trip easier.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds simple phone integration
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
WiFi hotspot keeps passengers better connected
This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD also includes steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, automatic headlights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The 360-degree camera adds a helpful view around the vehicle, making parking and tight maneuvers simpler and less stressful.
CARGO SPACE
Power liftgate eases cargo area access
Rear trunk access supports daily practicality
Cargo cover helps conceal stored items
Flexible SUV layout suits busy lifestyles
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD offers useful space for groceries, travel bags, sports gear, and more. Its rear area is easy to access, and the compact exterior helps balance passenger comfort with practical cargo versatility for everyday errands and weekend plans.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Quiet ride for daily commuting comfort
Easy-to-use infotainment and smartphone connectivity
Helpful visibility from camera systems
Comfortable seating and upscale cabin feel
This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is a smart fit for drivers who want premium touches without giving up everyday usefulness. Its Black-on-Black finish, panoramic sunroof, leather seating, all-wheel drive system, and strong feature list make it a refined and capable SUV for life in Cayuga.
This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats's VIN is: KL4AMGSL0RB012928.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460762.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rear Window Defroster
Spare Tire
360-Degree Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 Buick Encore GX