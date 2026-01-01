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// ACCIDENT FREE!! //<br /><br />This used 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is a premium small SUV that brings comfort, confidence, and everyday ease together in one smart package. Finished in Black with a Black interior, it offers a clean, upscale look, four doors, automatic transmission, and a responsive 1.3-litre gas engine.<br /><br />With just 21,000 km on the odometer, this 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is ready for many more adventures. It stands out with its panoramic sunroof, leather seats, all-wheel drive traction, and accident-free history, making it a strong choice for drivers in Cayuga who want style and practicality.<br /><br />FEATURES OF THE Encore GX Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats<br /><br /> Panoramic sunroof adds open, airy cabin feel<br /> All-wheel drive supports year-round road confidence<br /> Leather seating adds premium interior comfort<br /> Power liftgate helps with daily loading<br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES<br /><br /> Backup camera helps with reversing confidence<br /> Blind spot monitor supports safer lane changes<br /> Lane departure warning adds extra awareness<br /> Side and head airbags enhance protection<br /><br />This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is well equipped for daily peace of mind. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic door locks all support a safer, more controlled drive in changing road conditions.<br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY<br /><br /> 1.3-litre gas engine balances power efficiently<br /> Automatic transmission delivers smooth daily driving<br /> All-wheel drive adds traction in weather<br /> Dual shift mode supports responsive control<br /><br />The 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is built for Canadian driving. Its compact SUV size makes city parking easier, while power steering and performance tires help deliver a composed feel on the road. It is easy to drive, easy to live with, and ready for every season.<br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE<br /><br /> Heated front seats help cold mornings<br /> Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort<br /> Dual-zone climate control improves cabin comfort<br /> Remote starter adds everyday convenience<br /><br />Inside, this 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD offers thoughtful comfort for driver and passengers alike. Memory seats, memory mirrors, a power driver seat, power passenger seat, lumbar support, rear air conditioning, front air conditioning, tinted windows, and push button start all make each trip easier.<br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY<br /><br /> Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach<br /> Android Auto adds simple phone integration<br /> Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication<br /> WiFi hotspot keeps passengers better connected<br /><br />This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD also includes steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, automatic headlights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The 360-degree camera adds a helpful view around the vehicle, making parking and tight maneuvers simpler and less stressful.<br /><br />CARGO SPACE<br /><br /> Power liftgate eases cargo area access<br /> Rear trunk access supports daily practicality<br /> Cargo cover helps conceal stored items<br /> Flexible SUV layout suits busy lifestyles<br /><br />The 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD offers useful space for groceries, travel bags, sports gear, and more. Its rear area is easy to access, and the compact exterior helps balance passenger comfort with practical cargo versatility for everyday errands and weekend plans.<br /><br />AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS<br /><br /> Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024<br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE<br /><br /> Quiet ride for daily commuting comfort<br /> Easy-to-use infotainment and smartphone connectivity<br /> Helpful visibility from camera systems<br /> Comfortable seating and upscale cabin feel<br /><br />This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is a smart fit for drivers who want premium touches without giving up everyday usefulness. Its Black-on-Black finish, panoramic sunroof, leather seating, all-wheel drive system, and strong feature list make it a refined and capable SUV for life in Cayuga.<br /><br />This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seatss VIN is: KL4AMGSL0RB012928.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460762.html

2024 Buick Encore GX

21,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Buick Encore GX

Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats

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14440699

2024 Buick Encore GX

Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

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Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMGSL0RB012928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //

This used 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is a premium small SUV that brings comfort, confidence, and everyday ease together in one smart package. Finished in Black with a Black interior, it offers a clean, upscale look, four doors, automatic transmission, and a responsive 1.3-litre gas engine.

With just 21,000 km on the odometer, this 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is ready for many more adventures. It stands out with its panoramic sunroof, leather seats, all-wheel drive traction, and accident-free history, making it a strong choice for drivers in Cayuga who want style and practicality.

FEATURES OF THE Encore GX Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats

Panoramic sunroof adds open, airy cabin feel
All-wheel drive supports year-round road confidence
Leather seating adds premium interior comfort
Power liftgate helps with daily loading

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Blind spot monitor supports safer lane changes
Lane departure warning adds extra awareness
Side and head airbags enhance protection

This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is well equipped for daily peace of mind. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic door locks all support a safer, more controlled drive in changing road conditions.

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

1.3-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
Automatic transmission delivers smooth daily driving
All-wheel drive adds traction in weather
Dual shift mode supports responsive control

The 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is built for Canadian driving. Its compact SUV size makes city parking easier, while power steering and performance tires help deliver a composed feel on the road. It is easy to drive, easy to live with, and ready for every season.

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

Heated front seats help cold mornings
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control improves cabin comfort
Remote starter adds everyday convenience

Inside, this 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD offers thoughtful comfort for driver and passengers alike. Memory seats, memory mirrors, a power driver seat, power passenger seat, lumbar support, rear air conditioning, front air conditioning, tinted windows, and push button start all make each trip easier.

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds simple phone integration
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
WiFi hotspot keeps passengers better connected

This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD also includes steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, automatic headlights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The 360-degree camera adds a helpful view around the vehicle, making parking and tight maneuvers simpler and less stressful.

CARGO SPACE

Power liftgate eases cargo area access
Rear trunk access supports daily practicality
Cargo cover helps conceal stored items
Flexible SUV layout suits busy lifestyles

The 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD offers useful space for groceries, travel bags, sports gear, and more. Its rear area is easy to access, and the compact exterior helps balance passenger comfort with practical cargo versatility for everyday errands and weekend plans.

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

Quiet ride for daily commuting comfort
Easy-to-use infotainment and smartphone connectivity
Helpful visibility from camera systems
Comfortable seating and upscale cabin feel

This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD is a smart fit for drivers who want premium touches without giving up everyday usefulness. Its Black-on-Black finish, panoramic sunroof, leather seating, all-wheel drive system, and strong feature list make it a refined and capable SUV for life in Cayuga.

This 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats's VIN is: KL4AMGSL0RB012928.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460762.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rear Window Defroster
Spare Tire
360-Degree Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-3636

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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 Buick Encore GX