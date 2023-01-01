Menu
2019 Ford F-150

129,695 KM

Details Description Features

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

129,695KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9966431
  • Stock #: 43-0574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 129,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Gas,Power Windows,4 Door,5.5 Ft Box,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Telescopic,Keyless Entry,Usb,Cloth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Map Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

