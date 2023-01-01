Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

93,331 KM

$30,950

+ tax & licensing
$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

93,331KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9566413
  • Stock #: 43-0041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 93,331 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Heated Mirrors,Cruise,Gas,Power Driver Seats,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,4 Door,Passenger Power Seat,Power Doorlocks,Rear Air,Aluminum Rims,Tilt,Dual Zone,2nd Row Pwr Win,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Telescopic,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Tv/Dvd,Fact Remote Start,Heated Steering Wheel,Usb,Leather,Bluetooth,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Traction Control,Auxillery,Power Siding Doors,Pwr Hatch,Backup Camera,Sto N' Go,Map Lights,Captains Chairs

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

