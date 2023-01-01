Menu
2020 Ford F-150

68,472 KM

Details Description Features

$48,495

+ tax & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

68,472KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9966437
  • Stock #: 43-0673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43-0673
  • Mileage 68,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic,Cruise,Power Sunroof,Power Driver Seats,4 Door,Gas,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Heated Mirrors,Tilt,Navigation,Panoramic,Power Doorlocks,Aluminum Rims,Passenger Power Seat,5.5 Ft Box,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Steering Audio Controls,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Fact Remote Start,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Cloth,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Collision Warning System

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

