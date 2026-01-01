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2020 Volkswagen Passat
Highline | Leather Seats
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Highline | Leather Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
76,718KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1VWBA7A31LC008700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,718 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats is a midsize sedan that delivers comfort, confidence, and everyday ease in one refined package. Finished in Grey with a Black interior, this used Passat offers 4 doors, a smooth automatic transmission, and a 2.0-litre gas engine. With 76,718 km on the odometer, it is well suited for drivers who want a roomy sedan with premium touches and smart technology for daily travel in Cayuga.
FEATURES OF THE Passat Highline | Leather Seats
Grey exterior with refined sedan styling
Black interior with upscale cabin feel
2.0-litre gas engine with automatic transmission
Heated front seats and remote starter
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats blends a composed ride with practical features that make every trip more enjoyable. Its front-wheel drive layout supports confident road manners, while details like push button start, ambient lighting, and memory settings add convenience to your routine. This sedan is a great fit for commuters, families, and drivers who value comfort without giving up efficiency.
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reverse visibility
Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness
Anti-lock braking system supports controlled stops
Stability control helps maintain road confidence
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats is equipped with key safety features designed to support the driver in busy traffic and tight parking situations. Driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and tire pressure monitoring all help make this sedan a reassuring choice for everyday driving.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
6-speed automatic delivers smooth shifting
Front-wheel drive supports steady handling
Dual shift mode adds driving control
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats offers a smooth and quiet driving experience that suits both city streets and highway travel. Power steering helps keep handling easy, while performance tires add grip and responsiveness. This sedan is tuned for comfort, with enough energy on tap for confident passing and steady cruising.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats add winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps cabin balanced
Memory seat settings save preferred positions
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
Inside, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats provides a welcoming cabin with thoughtful details for driver and passengers. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, driver lumbar support, an adjustable steering wheel, power windows, automatic door locks, heated mirrors, and rear trunk access all contribute to a comfortable and practical ownership experience.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay supports easy smartphone access
Android Auto keeps apps within reach
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats makes it easy to stay connected on the road. Satellite radio expands your entertainment choices, while push button start and an auto-dimming rearview mirror add a modern feel to the cabin. Automatic headlights and LED headlamps also help improve visibility and convenience during changing conditions.
CARGO SPACE
Large trunk suits daily hauling needs
Rear trunk access simplifies loading items
Sedan layout keeps cargo area secure
Useful space for groceries and luggage
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats offers the kind of trunk space midsize sedan drivers appreciate. It is well shaped for shopping bags, travel gear, work items, and sports equipment. The separate cargo area also helps keep the cabin quiet and organized on longer drives.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2020
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Spacious cabin with comfortable seating layout
Smooth ride quality for daily driving
User-friendly infotainment and phone integration
Quiet highway manners and solid efficiency
This 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats's VIN is: 1VWBA7A31LC008700.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460674.html
FEATURES OF THE Passat Highline | Leather Seats
Grey exterior with refined sedan styling
Black interior with upscale cabin feel
2.0-litre gas engine with automatic transmission
Heated front seats and remote starter
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats blends a composed ride with practical features that make every trip more enjoyable. Its front-wheel drive layout supports confident road manners, while details like push button start, ambient lighting, and memory settings add convenience to your routine. This sedan is a great fit for commuters, families, and drivers who value comfort without giving up efficiency.
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reverse visibility
Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness
Anti-lock braking system supports controlled stops
Stability control helps maintain road confidence
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats is equipped with key safety features designed to support the driver in busy traffic and tight parking situations. Driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and tire pressure monitoring all help make this sedan a reassuring choice for everyday driving.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
6-speed automatic delivers smooth shifting
Front-wheel drive supports steady handling
Dual shift mode adds driving control
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats offers a smooth and quiet driving experience that suits both city streets and highway travel. Power steering helps keep handling easy, while performance tires add grip and responsiveness. This sedan is tuned for comfort, with enough energy on tap for confident passing and steady cruising.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats add winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps cabin balanced
Memory seat settings save preferred positions
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
Inside, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats provides a welcoming cabin with thoughtful details for driver and passengers. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, driver lumbar support, an adjustable steering wheel, power windows, automatic door locks, heated mirrors, and rear trunk access all contribute to a comfortable and practical ownership experience.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay supports easy smartphone access
Android Auto keeps apps within reach
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats makes it easy to stay connected on the road. Satellite radio expands your entertainment choices, while push button start and an auto-dimming rearview mirror add a modern feel to the cabin. Automatic headlights and LED headlamps also help improve visibility and convenience during changing conditions.
CARGO SPACE
Large trunk suits daily hauling needs
Rear trunk access simplifies loading items
Sedan layout keeps cargo area secure
Useful space for groceries and luggage
The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats offers the kind of trunk space midsize sedan drivers appreciate. It is well shaped for shopping bags, travel gear, work items, and sports equipment. The separate cargo area also helps keep the cabin quiet and organized on longer drives.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2020
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Spacious cabin with comfortable seating layout
Smooth ride quality for daily driving
User-friendly infotainment and phone integration
Quiet highway manners and solid efficiency
This 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats's VIN is: 1VWBA7A31LC008700.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460674.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Performance Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$18,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2020 Volkswagen Passat