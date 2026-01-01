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The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats is a midsize sedan that delivers comfort, confidence, and everyday ease in one refined package. Finished in Grey with a Black interior, this used Passat offers 4 doors, a smooth automatic transmission, and a 2.0-litre gas engine. With 76,718 km on the odometer, it is well suited for drivers who want a roomy sedan with premium touches and smart technology for daily travel in Cayuga.<br /><br />FEATURES OF THE Passat Highline | Leather Seats<br /> Grey exterior with refined sedan styling<br /> Black interior with upscale cabin feel<br /> 2.0-litre gas engine with automatic transmission<br /> Heated front seats and remote starter<br /><br />The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats blends a composed ride with practical features that make every trip more enjoyable. Its front-wheel drive layout supports confident road manners, while details like push button start, ambient lighting, and memory settings add convenience to your routine. This sedan is a great fit for commuters, families, and drivers who value comfort without giving up efficiency.<br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES<br /> Backup camera helps with reverse visibility<br /> Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness<br /> Anti-lock braking system supports controlled stops<br /> Stability control helps maintain road confidence<br /><br />The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats is equipped with key safety features designed to support the driver in busy traffic and tight parking situations. Driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and tire pressure monitoring all help make this sedan a reassuring choice for everyday driving.<br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY<br /> 2.0-litre gas engine balances power efficiently<br /> 6-speed automatic delivers smooth shifting<br /> Front-wheel drive supports steady handling<br /> Dual shift mode adds driving control<br /><br />The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats offers a smooth and quiet driving experience that suits both city streets and highway travel. Power steering helps keep handling easy, while performance tires add grip and responsiveness. This sedan is tuned for comfort, with enough energy on tap for confident passing and steady cruising.<br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE<br /> Heated front seats add winter comfort<br /> Dual-zone climate control keeps cabin balanced<br /> Memory seat settings save preferred positions<br /> Remote starter adds everyday convenience<br /><br />Inside, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats provides a welcoming cabin with thoughtful details for driver and passengers. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, driver lumbar support, an adjustable steering wheel, power windows, automatic door locks, heated mirrors, and rear trunk access all contribute to a comfortable and practical ownership experience.<br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY<br /> Apple CarPlay supports easy smartphone access<br /> Android Auto keeps apps within reach<br /> Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication<br /> Steering wheel audio controls simplify use<br /><br />The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats makes it easy to stay connected on the road. Satellite radio expands your entertainment choices, while push button start and an auto-dimming rearview mirror add a modern feel to the cabin. Automatic headlights and LED headlamps also help improve visibility and convenience during changing conditions.<br /><br />CARGO SPACE<br /> Large trunk suits daily hauling needs<br /> Rear trunk access simplifies loading items<br /> Sedan layout keeps cargo area secure<br /> Useful space for groceries and luggage<br /><br />The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats offers the kind of trunk space midsize sedan drivers appreciate. It is well shaped for shopping bags, travel gear, work items, and sports equipment. The separate cargo area also helps keep the cabin quiet and organized on longer drives.<br /><br />AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS<br /> Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2020<br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE<br /> Spacious cabin with comfortable seating layout<br /> Smooth ride quality for daily driving<br /> User-friendly infotainment and phone integration<br /> Quiet highway manners and solid efficiency<br /><br />This 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seatss VIN is: 1VWBA7A31LC008700.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460674.html

2020 Volkswagen Passat

76,718 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Volkswagen Passat

Highline | Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14160961

2020 Volkswagen Passat

Highline | Leather Seats

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14160961
  2. 14160961
  3. 14160961
  4. 14160961
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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,718KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1VWBA7A31LC008700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,718 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats is a midsize sedan that delivers comfort, confidence, and everyday ease in one refined package. Finished in Grey with a Black interior, this used Passat offers 4 doors, a smooth automatic transmission, and a 2.0-litre gas engine. With 76,718 km on the odometer, it is well suited for drivers who want a roomy sedan with premium touches and smart technology for daily travel in Cayuga.

FEATURES OF THE Passat Highline | Leather Seats
Grey exterior with refined sedan styling
Black interior with upscale cabin feel
2.0-litre gas engine with automatic transmission
Heated front seats and remote starter

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats blends a composed ride with practical features that make every trip more enjoyable. Its front-wheel drive layout supports confident road manners, while details like push button start, ambient lighting, and memory settings add convenience to your routine. This sedan is a great fit for commuters, families, and drivers who value comfort without giving up efficiency.

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reverse visibility
Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness
Anti-lock braking system supports controlled stops
Stability control helps maintain road confidence

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats is equipped with key safety features designed to support the driver in busy traffic and tight parking situations. Driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and tire pressure monitoring all help make this sedan a reassuring choice for everyday driving.

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
6-speed automatic delivers smooth shifting
Front-wheel drive supports steady handling
Dual shift mode adds driving control

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats offers a smooth and quiet driving experience that suits both city streets and highway travel. Power steering helps keep handling easy, while performance tires add grip and responsiveness. This sedan is tuned for comfort, with enough energy on tap for confident passing and steady cruising.

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats add winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps cabin balanced
Memory seat settings save preferred positions
Remote starter adds everyday convenience

Inside, the 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats provides a welcoming cabin with thoughtful details for driver and passengers. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, driver lumbar support, an adjustable steering wheel, power windows, automatic door locks, heated mirrors, and rear trunk access all contribute to a comfortable and practical ownership experience.

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay supports easy smartphone access
Android Auto keeps apps within reach
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats makes it easy to stay connected on the road. Satellite radio expands your entertainment choices, while push button start and an auto-dimming rearview mirror add a modern feel to the cabin. Automatic headlights and LED headlamps also help improve visibility and convenience during changing conditions.

CARGO SPACE
Large trunk suits daily hauling needs
Rear trunk access simplifies loading items
Sedan layout keeps cargo area secure
Useful space for groceries and luggage

The 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats offers the kind of trunk space midsize sedan drivers appreciate. It is well shaped for shopping bags, travel gear, work items, and sports equipment. The separate cargo area also helps keep the cabin quiet and organized on longer drives.

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2020

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Spacious cabin with comfortable seating layout
Smooth ride quality for daily driving
User-friendly infotainment and phone integration
Quiet highway manners and solid efficiency

This 2020 Volkswagen Passat Highline | Leather Seats's VIN is: 1VWBA7A31LC008700.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460674.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Performance Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2020 Volkswagen Passat