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// ACCIDENT FREE!! //<br /><br />Built for work, play, and daily driving, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD is a smart midsize truck with proven capability. It is finished in Grey with a Black interior, and it arrives with 103,169 km, four doors, automatic transmission, and a 2.3-litre gas engine.<br /><br />This 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD gives you the strength of four-wheel drive with the comfort of a roomy SuperCrew cab. It is a great fit for drivers who want towing ability, useful tech, and easy road manners in one well-rounded Ford truck.<br /><br />FEATURES OF THE Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents<br /><br /> Grey exterior with Black interior finish<br /> 2.3-litre gas engine with automatic transmission<br /> Four-door SuperCrew cab adds rear space<br /> Four-wheel drive for added traction<br /><br />TRUCK FEATURES<br /><br /> Tows up to 1,587 kg confidently<br /> Trailer hitch ready for towing tasks<br /> Rear tow hook adds utility<br /> Off-road tires support rougher surfaces<br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES<br /><br /> Backup camera helps with reversing confidence<br /> Lane departure warning adds driving support<br /> Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness<br /> Multiple airbags help protect occupants<br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY<br /><br /> 2.3-litre gas engine delivers strong response<br /> Automatic transmission shifts smoothly in traffic<br /> Four-wheel drive improves grip year-round<br /> Stability control supports confident handling<br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE<br /><br /> Dual-zone climate control adds cabin comfort<br /> Automatic climate control keeps temperatures steady<br /> Driver lumbar support aids longer trips<br /> Power windows add everyday convenience<br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY<br /><br /> Navigation system helps guide your route<br /> Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling<br /> WiFi hotspot keeps devices connected<br /> Steering wheel audio controls simplify use<br /><br />CARGO SPACE<br /><br /> SuperCrew cab offers practical interior room<br /> Four doors improve passenger access<br /> Spare tire adds travel reassurance<br /> Rear area supports gear and cargo<br /><br />AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS<br /><br /> Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2021<br /> Best Mid-Size Pickup, Auto123.com, 2021<br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE<br /><br /> Strong turbo power for daily driving<br /> Comfortable cab with useful rear space<br /> Easy towing ability for weekend needs<br /> User-friendly tech for connected travel<br /><br />The 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD is known for delivering solid power from its turbocharged 2.3-litre engine, along with a composed ride and useful truck versatility. Its size makes it easy to manage in town, while its four-wheel drive system helps when roads turn rough or slippery.<br /><br />Inside, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD offers practical comfort for both driver and passengers. The four-door layout makes entry simple, and the cabin features that matter most are here, including dual-zone climate control, front air conditioning, power steering, cruise control, tinted windows, and an adjustable steering wheel.<br /><br />This Ford also brings the convenience drivers want every day. Electric mirrors, automatic door locks, rear window defroster, automatic headlights, and a passenger airbag sensor all add to the ease of ownership. The backup camera is especially helpful when parking or lining up a trailer.<br /><br />For drivers who value smart connectivity, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD includes Bluetooth integration, satellite radio, steering wheel audio controls, navigation, and a WiFi hotspot. These features help keep every drive simple, informed, and connected whether you are heading to work or out for the weekend.<br /><br />Safety is a key part of this trucks appeal. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, child safety locks, driver airbag, passenger airbag, side impact airbags, and head side airbags all support peace of mind on the road. Blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning add another layer of driver assistance.<br /><br />At Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD stands out as a capable used truck with the right mix of strength, comfort, and everyday value. If you need a midsize pickup that is ready to tow, travel, and handle Canadian roads with confidence, this Ranger deserves a close look.<br /><br />This 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents VIN is: 1FTER4FH4MLD53572.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460967.html

2021 Ford Ranger

103,169 KM

Details Description Features

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford Ranger

XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents

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14440678

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14440678
  2. 14440678
  3. 14440678
  4. 14440678
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$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,169KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH4MLD53572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,169 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //

Built for work, play, and daily driving, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD is a smart midsize truck with proven capability. It is finished in Grey with a Black interior, and it arrives with 103,169 km, four doors, automatic transmission, and a 2.3-litre gas engine.

This 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD gives you the strength of four-wheel drive with the comfort of a roomy SuperCrew cab. It is a great fit for drivers who want towing ability, useful tech, and easy road manners in one well-rounded Ford truck.

FEATURES OF THE Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents

Grey exterior with Black interior finish
2.3-litre gas engine with automatic transmission
Four-door SuperCrew cab adds rear space
Four-wheel drive for added traction

TRUCK FEATURES

Tows up to 1,587 kg confidently
Trailer hitch ready for towing tasks
Rear tow hook adds utility
Off-road tires support rougher surfaces

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Lane departure warning adds driving support
Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness
Multiple airbags help protect occupants

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

2.3-litre gas engine delivers strong response
Automatic transmission shifts smoothly in traffic
Four-wheel drive improves grip year-round
Stability control supports confident handling

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

Dual-zone climate control adds cabin comfort
Automatic climate control keeps temperatures steady
Driver lumbar support aids longer trips
Power windows add everyday convenience

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

Navigation system helps guide your route
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
WiFi hotspot keeps devices connected
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use

CARGO SPACE

SuperCrew cab offers practical interior room
Four doors improve passenger access
Spare tire adds travel reassurance
Rear area supports gear and cargo

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2021
Best Mid-Size Pickup, Auto123.com, 2021

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

Strong turbo power for daily driving
Comfortable cab with useful rear space
Easy towing ability for weekend needs
User-friendly tech for connected travel

The 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD is known for delivering solid power from its turbocharged 2.3-litre engine, along with a composed ride and useful truck versatility. Its size makes it easy to manage in town, while its four-wheel drive system helps when roads turn rough or slippery.

Inside, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD offers practical comfort for both driver and passengers. The four-door layout makes entry simple, and the cabin features that matter most are here, including dual-zone climate control, front air conditioning, power steering, cruise control, tinted windows, and an adjustable steering wheel.

This Ford also brings the convenience drivers want every day. Electric mirrors, automatic door locks, rear window defroster, automatic headlights, and a passenger airbag sensor all add to the ease of ownership. The backup camera is especially helpful when parking or lining up a trailer.

For drivers who value smart connectivity, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD includes Bluetooth integration, satellite radio, steering wheel audio controls, navigation, and a WiFi hotspot. These features help keep every drive simple, informed, and connected whether you are heading to work or out for the weekend.

Safety is a key part of this truck's appeal. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, child safety locks, driver airbag, passenger airbag, side impact airbags, and head side airbags all support peace of mind on the road. Blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning add another layer of driver assistance.

At Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD stands out as a capable used truck with the right mix of strength, comfort, and everyday value. If you need a midsize pickup that is ready to tow, travel, and handle Canadian roads with confidence, this Ranger deserves a close look.

This 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents VIN is: 1FTER4FH4MLD53572.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460967.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Automatic door lock
Half leather seats
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents 103,169 KM $35,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-3636

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$35,495

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2021 Ford Ranger