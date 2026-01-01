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2021 Ford Ranger
XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$35,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
103,169KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH4MLD53572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,169 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
Built for work, play, and daily driving, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD is a smart midsize truck with proven capability. It is finished in Grey with a Black interior, and it arrives with 103,169 km, four doors, automatic transmission, and a 2.3-litre gas engine.
This 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD gives you the strength of four-wheel drive with the comfort of a roomy SuperCrew cab. It is a great fit for drivers who want towing ability, useful tech, and easy road manners in one well-rounded Ford truck.
FEATURES OF THE Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents
Grey exterior with Black interior finish
2.3-litre gas engine with automatic transmission
Four-door SuperCrew cab adds rear space
Four-wheel drive for added traction
TRUCK FEATURES
Tows up to 1,587 kg confidently
Trailer hitch ready for towing tasks
Rear tow hook adds utility
Off-road tires support rougher surfaces
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Lane departure warning adds driving support
Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness
Multiple airbags help protect occupants
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.3-litre gas engine delivers strong response
Automatic transmission shifts smoothly in traffic
Four-wheel drive improves grip year-round
Stability control supports confident handling
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Dual-zone climate control adds cabin comfort
Automatic climate control keeps temperatures steady
Driver lumbar support aids longer trips
Power windows add everyday convenience
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system helps guide your route
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
WiFi hotspot keeps devices connected
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
CARGO SPACE
SuperCrew cab offers practical interior room
Four doors improve passenger access
Spare tire adds travel reassurance
Rear area supports gear and cargo
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2021
Best Mid-Size Pickup, Auto123.com, 2021
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong turbo power for daily driving
Comfortable cab with useful rear space
Easy towing ability for weekend needs
User-friendly tech for connected travel
The 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD is known for delivering solid power from its turbocharged 2.3-litre engine, along with a composed ride and useful truck versatility. Its size makes it easy to manage in town, while its four-wheel drive system helps when roads turn rough or slippery.
Inside, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD offers practical comfort for both driver and passengers. The four-door layout makes entry simple, and the cabin features that matter most are here, including dual-zone climate control, front air conditioning, power steering, cruise control, tinted windows, and an adjustable steering wheel.
This Ford also brings the convenience drivers want every day. Electric mirrors, automatic door locks, rear window defroster, automatic headlights, and a passenger airbag sensor all add to the ease of ownership. The backup camera is especially helpful when parking or lining up a trailer.
For drivers who value smart connectivity, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD includes Bluetooth integration, satellite radio, steering wheel audio controls, navigation, and a WiFi hotspot. These features help keep every drive simple, informed, and connected whether you are heading to work or out for the weekend.
Safety is a key part of this truck's appeal. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, child safety locks, driver airbag, passenger airbag, side impact airbags, and head side airbags all support peace of mind on the road. Blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning add another layer of driver assistance.
At Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD stands out as a capable used truck with the right mix of strength, comfort, and everyday value. If you need a midsize pickup that is ready to tow, travel, and handle Canadian roads with confidence, this Ranger deserves a close look.
This 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents VIN is: 1FTER4FH4MLD53572.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460967.html
Built for work, play, and daily driving, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD is a smart midsize truck with proven capability. It is finished in Grey with a Black interior, and it arrives with 103,169 km, four doors, automatic transmission, and a 2.3-litre gas engine.
This 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD gives you the strength of four-wheel drive with the comfort of a roomy SuperCrew cab. It is a great fit for drivers who want towing ability, useful tech, and easy road manners in one well-rounded Ford truck.
FEATURES OF THE Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents
Grey exterior with Black interior finish
2.3-litre gas engine with automatic transmission
Four-door SuperCrew cab adds rear space
Four-wheel drive for added traction
TRUCK FEATURES
Tows up to 1,587 kg confidently
Trailer hitch ready for towing tasks
Rear tow hook adds utility
Off-road tires support rougher surfaces
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Lane departure warning adds driving support
Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness
Multiple airbags help protect occupants
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.3-litre gas engine delivers strong response
Automatic transmission shifts smoothly in traffic
Four-wheel drive improves grip year-round
Stability control supports confident handling
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Dual-zone climate control adds cabin comfort
Automatic climate control keeps temperatures steady
Driver lumbar support aids longer trips
Power windows add everyday convenience
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system helps guide your route
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
WiFi hotspot keeps devices connected
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
CARGO SPACE
SuperCrew cab offers practical interior room
Four doors improve passenger access
Spare tire adds travel reassurance
Rear area supports gear and cargo
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Buy Award, The Car Guide, 2021
Best Mid-Size Pickup, Auto123.com, 2021
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong turbo power for daily driving
Comfortable cab with useful rear space
Easy towing ability for weekend needs
User-friendly tech for connected travel
The 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD is known for delivering solid power from its turbocharged 2.3-litre engine, along with a composed ride and useful truck versatility. Its size makes it easy to manage in town, while its four-wheel drive system helps when roads turn rough or slippery.
Inside, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD offers practical comfort for both driver and passengers. The four-door layout makes entry simple, and the cabin features that matter most are here, including dual-zone climate control, front air conditioning, power steering, cruise control, tinted windows, and an adjustable steering wheel.
This Ford also brings the convenience drivers want every day. Electric mirrors, automatic door locks, rear window defroster, automatic headlights, and a passenger airbag sensor all add to the ease of ownership. The backup camera is especially helpful when parking or lining up a trailer.
For drivers who value smart connectivity, this 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD includes Bluetooth integration, satellite radio, steering wheel audio controls, navigation, and a WiFi hotspot. These features help keep every drive simple, informed, and connected whether you are heading to work or out for the weekend.
Safety is a key part of this truck's appeal. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, child safety locks, driver airbag, passenger airbag, side impact airbags, and head side airbags all support peace of mind on the road. Blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning add another layer of driver assistance.
At Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD stands out as a capable used truck with the right mix of strength, comfort, and everyday value. If you need a midsize pickup that is ready to tow, travel, and handle Canadian roads with confidence, this Ranger deserves a close look.
This 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents VIN is: 1FTER4FH4MLD53572.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460967.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Rear tow hook
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Automatic door lock
Half leather seats
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents 103,169 KM $35,495 + tax & lic
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$35,495
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2021 Ford Ranger