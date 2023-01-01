$41,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-9
Signature
2021 Mazda CX-9
Signature
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 32,510 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic,4 Door,Power Sunroof,Power Windows,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Gas,Rear Air,Power Doorlocks,Passenger Power Seat,Navigation,Tilt,Dual Zone,Steering Audio Controls,Power Mirrors,Front Heated Seats,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Power Fold-In Mirrors,A/C Seats,Leather,Usb,Premium Audio,Bluetooth,Abs,Satellite Req Subscription,Apple Carplay Or Android Auto,Traction Control,Backup Camera,Pwr Hatch,Backup Sensor,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection,Lane Departure Warning,Captains Chairs,Memory Seats,Adaptive Cruise Control
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-772-3636