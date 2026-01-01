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2022 Dodge Challenger
R/T | No accidents | Leather Seats | Performance Handling Group and much more
2022 Dodge Challenger
R/T | No accidents | Leather Seats | Performance Handling Group and much more
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
27,285KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZBTXNH116486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Indigo Blue
- Interior Colour Black w/Red Inserts
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,285 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
Turn every drive into an event with this 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Group from Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga. Finished in Blue with a Black interior, this two-door coupe pairs classic Dodge muscle car style with modern comfort, smart technology, and a confident V8 soundtrack.
This used 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Group is powered by a 5.7-litre gas engine and paired with an automatic transmission for smooth, responsive performance. With only 27,285 km on the odometer, it delivers strong road presence, everyday usability, and the bold character drivers expect from a true Dodge performance coupe.
The accident-free history adds extra peace of mind, while the Plus Group and Performance Handling Group bring sought-after upgrades for drivers who want more from every trip. Leather seats, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and ambient lighting help make this Challenger feel as rewarding inside as it is from behind the wheel.
FEATURES OF THE Challenger R/T | No accidents | Leather Seats | Performance Handling Group and much more
Ventilated front seats add welcome comfort
Ambient lighting creates a premium cabin
Auto-dimming mirror helps reduce nighttime glare
Driver power seat adds tailored support
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Anti-lock braking system supports controlled stops
Stability control enhances traction in corners
Side and head airbags add protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
5.7-litre V8 delivers classic Dodge power
Automatic transmission provides smooth gear changes
Limited slip differential improves rear traction
Performance tires support sharper road feel
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Dual-zone climate control keeps temperatures balanced
Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
Push button start adds daily convenience
Heated mirrors help in cold weather
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects your favourite apps
Android Auto keeps smartphone access simple
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls ease adjustments
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Coupe trunk handles everyday gear well
Wide opening helps with larger items
Practical space for weekend travel bags
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Retained Value, Canadian Black Book, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong V8 sound and smooth power
Comfortable ride for daily driving
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Bold coupe styling with practical comfort
This Challenger stands out with a rear spoiler, fog lights, automatic headlights, power windows, power steering, electric mirrors, and rear window defroster. Driver-focused details such as an adjustable steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel, lumbar support, and illuminated vanity mirrors help make every trip more enjoyable.
This Dodge also includes tire pressure monitoring, automatic door locks, passenger airbag sensor, front air conditioning, and a clean, focused cabin layout. The combination of classic muscle proportions, useful modern features, and low kilometres makes it an excellent choice for drivers who want excitement without giving up comfort and convenience.
If you want a coupe that looks bold, sounds great, and delivers real V8 character, this 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Group deserves a close look. It offers the right mix of performance, comfort, and proven Dodge attitude, ready for its next owner here at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.
This 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T | No accidents | Leather Seats | Performance Handling Group and much more's VIN is: 2C3CDZBTXNH116486.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460469.html
Turn every drive into an event with this 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Group from Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga. Finished in Blue with a Black interior, this two-door coupe pairs classic Dodge muscle car style with modern comfort, smart technology, and a confident V8 soundtrack.
This used 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Group is powered by a 5.7-litre gas engine and paired with an automatic transmission for smooth, responsive performance. With only 27,285 km on the odometer, it delivers strong road presence, everyday usability, and the bold character drivers expect from a true Dodge performance coupe.
The accident-free history adds extra peace of mind, while the Plus Group and Performance Handling Group bring sought-after upgrades for drivers who want more from every trip. Leather seats, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and ambient lighting help make this Challenger feel as rewarding inside as it is from behind the wheel.
FEATURES OF THE Challenger R/T | No accidents | Leather Seats | Performance Handling Group and much more
Ventilated front seats add welcome comfort
Ambient lighting creates a premium cabin
Auto-dimming mirror helps reduce nighttime glare
Driver power seat adds tailored support
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Anti-lock braking system supports controlled stops
Stability control enhances traction in corners
Side and head airbags add protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
5.7-litre V8 delivers classic Dodge power
Automatic transmission provides smooth gear changes
Limited slip differential improves rear traction
Performance tires support sharper road feel
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Dual-zone climate control keeps temperatures balanced
Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
Push button start adds daily convenience
Heated mirrors help in cold weather
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects your favourite apps
Android Auto keeps smartphone access simple
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls ease adjustments
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Coupe trunk handles everyday gear well
Wide opening helps with larger items
Practical space for weekend travel bags
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Retained Value, Canadian Black Book, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Strong V8 sound and smooth power
Comfortable ride for daily driving
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Bold coupe styling with practical comfort
This Challenger stands out with a rear spoiler, fog lights, automatic headlights, power windows, power steering, electric mirrors, and rear window defroster. Driver-focused details such as an adjustable steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel, lumbar support, and illuminated vanity mirrors help make every trip more enjoyable.
This Dodge also includes tire pressure monitoring, automatic door locks, passenger airbag sensor, front air conditioning, and a clean, focused cabin layout. The combination of classic muscle proportions, useful modern features, and low kilometres makes it an excellent choice for drivers who want excitement without giving up comfort and convenience.
If you want a coupe that looks bold, sounds great, and delivers real V8 character, this 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Group deserves a close look. It offers the right mix of performance, comfort, and proven Dodge attitude, ready for its next owner here at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.
This 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T | No accidents | Leather Seats | Performance Handling Group and much more's VIN is: 2C3CDZBTXNH116486.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460469.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Performance Tires
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's side power seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Manual Transmission
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$49,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2022 Dodge Challenger