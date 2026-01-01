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2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering
2022 Ford Explorer
ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
96,603KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8KH9NGA65928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 96,603 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering is a sharp midsize SUV built for busy family life and confident travel. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, it combines four-wheel drive capability, a 2.3-litre gas engine, and a smooth automatic transmission.
Finished in Black with a Black interior, this used Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering brings sporty style and everyday function together. With 96,603 km, four doors, and a well-equipped feature list, it delivers comfort, smart technology, and practical versatility for daily driving.
FEATURES OF THE Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering
Black exterior with sporty rear spoiler
Panoramic sunroof brightens every drive
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Trailer hitch adds useful versatility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
360-degree camera supports easier tight manoeuvres
Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness
Lane departure warning adds extra confidence
Adaptive cruise control supports highway driving
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.3-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
Automatic transmission delivers smooth daily operation
Four-wheel drive improves year-round traction
Performance tires support capable road handling
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats help cold mornings
Dual-zone climate control improves cabin comfort
Power liftgate adds easy cargo access
Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds simple phone integration
Navigation system helps guide every trip
WiFi hotspot supports connected travel
CARGO SPACE
Spacious cabin suits family gear well
Rear climate area helps passenger comfort
Power liftgate eases loading and unloading
Four-door layout improves everyday accessibility
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Strong cabin space for families
Helpful technology for easier driving
Confident winter traction with four-wheel drive
Inside, this Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering is equipped to make each trip more enjoyable. Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear climate control, and power-adjustable front seats help create a cabin that feels ready for every season in Ontario.
Convenience is a major part of the appeal. Remote start, push button start, power windows, power liftgate, retractable heated mirrors, cruise control, and automatic headlights all help simplify your routine. The panoramic sunroof also brings in extra light and adds an open feel for both driver and passengers.
Technology is another strong point in this Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering. You get a navigation system, Bluetooth integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio, HD Radio, steering wheel audio controls, and a WiFi hotspot, giving you easy access to music, calls, maps, and more.
Safety and driver assistance features help this SUV stand out. The 360-degree camera, backup camera, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, anti-lock braking system, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, and multiple airbags all work together to support peace of mind on city streets and highways alike.
This Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering also includes a trailer hitch, tinted windows, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a rear spoiler. These features add practical value and style, making it a smart option for drivers who want utility, comfort, and confidence in one capable SUV.
This 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering's VIN is: 1FMSK8KH9NGA65928.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460683.html
This 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering is a sharp midsize SUV built for busy family life and confident travel. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, it combines four-wheel drive capability, a 2.3-litre gas engine, and a smooth automatic transmission.
Finished in Black with a Black interior, this used Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering brings sporty style and everyday function together. With 96,603 km, four doors, and a well-equipped feature list, it delivers comfort, smart technology, and practical versatility for daily driving.
FEATURES OF THE Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering
Black exterior with sporty rear spoiler
Panoramic sunroof brightens every drive
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Trailer hitch adds useful versatility
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
360-degree camera supports easier tight manoeuvres
Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness
Lane departure warning adds extra confidence
Adaptive cruise control supports highway driving
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.3-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
Automatic transmission delivers smooth daily operation
Four-wheel drive improves year-round traction
Performance tires support capable road handling
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats help cold mornings
Dual-zone climate control improves cabin comfort
Power liftgate adds easy cargo access
Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds simple phone integration
Navigation system helps guide every trip
WiFi hotspot supports connected travel
CARGO SPACE
Spacious cabin suits family gear well
Rear climate area helps passenger comfort
Power liftgate eases loading and unloading
Four-door layout improves everyday accessibility
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Strong cabin space for families
Helpful technology for easier driving
Confident winter traction with four-wheel drive
Inside, this Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering is equipped to make each trip more enjoyable. Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear climate control, and power-adjustable front seats help create a cabin that feels ready for every season in Ontario.
Convenience is a major part of the appeal. Remote start, push button start, power windows, power liftgate, retractable heated mirrors, cruise control, and automatic headlights all help simplify your routine. The panoramic sunroof also brings in extra light and adds an open feel for both driver and passengers.
Technology is another strong point in this Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering. You get a navigation system, Bluetooth integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio, HD Radio, steering wheel audio controls, and a WiFi hotspot, giving you easy access to music, calls, maps, and more.
Safety and driver assistance features help this SUV stand out. The 360-degree camera, backup camera, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, anti-lock braking system, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, and multiple airbags all work together to support peace of mind on city streets and highways alike.
This Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering also includes a trailer hitch, tinted windows, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a rear spoiler. These features add practical value and style, making it a smart option for drivers who want utility, comfort, and confidence in one capable SUV.
This 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 360 Camera | Heated Steering's VIN is: 1FMSK8KH9NGA65928.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460683.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
360-Degree Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Driver's side power seat
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Half leather seats
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2022 Ford Explorer