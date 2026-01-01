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2024 Ford Expedition
Limited Max 4x4 | No Accidents | Vent. Front Seats
2024 Ford Expedition
Limited Max 4x4 | No Accidents | Vent. Front Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,225KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK2A86REA55580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 71,225 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
Built for families, travel, and confident four-season driving, this 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 is a full-size SUV that delivers serious space and useful comfort. This used model is finished in Black with a Burgundy interior, has 71,225 km, and pairs a 3.5-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission.
The 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 stands out with its long-wheelbase design, four-wheel drive capability, and a well-equipped cabin made for daily duty and long highway runs. Ventilated front seats, navigation, adaptive cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof help make every trip more relaxed and more enjoyable.
FEATURES OF THE Expedition Limited Max 4x4 | No Accidents | Vent. Front Seats
Long Max body adds extra rear room
Ventilated front seats improve warm-weather comfort
Four-wheel drive supports year-round traction
Panoramic sunroof brightens the spacious cabin
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing visibility
Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Stability control helps maintain road composure
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.5-litre gas engine delivers strong performance
Automatic transmission provides smooth gear changes
Four-wheel drive adds confident traction
Adaptive cruise control eases highway driving
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Ventilated front seats help on hot days
Heated front and rear seats add comfort
Dual-zone climate control manages cabin temperature
Power liftgate simplifies cargo area access
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system offers easy route guidance
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds simple phone integration
WiFi hotspot supports connected travel
CARGO SPACE
Max body style increases usable cargo room
Power liftgate makes loading more convenient
Four-door layout supports easy passenger access
Large cabin suits family travel needs
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Large Utility Vehicle, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Spacious cabin for family and road trips
Strong towing-ready feel and highway power
Comfortable seating for long daily drives
User-friendly tech and handy connectivity features
This 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 offers the size and equipment many shoppers want in a modern full-size SUV. The black exterior gives it a bold, clean look, while the burgundy interior adds warmth and a more upscale feel. Heated mirrors, retractable mirrors, tinted windows, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a rear spoiler add everyday function and style.
Inside, this Ford is set up to make driving easier. You get power windows, power steering, adjustable pedals, an adjustable steering wheel, steering wheel audio controls, push button start, remote starter, remote trunk release, memory seats, memory mirrors, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Front and rear air conditioning, rear climate control, and rear window defroster help keep passengers comfortable in changing Canadian weather.
This SUV also brings practical capability. A trailer hitch, rear tow hook, steps, spare tire, and performance tires support active use and weekend plans. Anti-lock braking system, tire pressure monitoring, child safety locks, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, and head side airbags all contribute to peace of mind on the road.
For entertainment and information, this Expedition includes satellite radio, HD Radio, Bluetooth integration, and a clear suite of connected features designed for modern drivers. Heated steering wheel comfort and lumbar support for both front occupants help make long drives easier. If you need a roomy, capable, accident-free SUV with premium comfort and smart technology, this 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 is ready to impress in Cayuga at Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 | No Accidents | Vent. Front Seats's VIN is: 1FMJK2A86REA55580.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460850.html
Built for families, travel, and confident four-season driving, this 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 is a full-size SUV that delivers serious space and useful comfort. This used model is finished in Black with a Burgundy interior, has 71,225 km, and pairs a 3.5-litre gas engine with an automatic transmission.
The 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 stands out with its long-wheelbase design, four-wheel drive capability, and a well-equipped cabin made for daily duty and long highway runs. Ventilated front seats, navigation, adaptive cruise control, and a panoramic sunroof help make every trip more relaxed and more enjoyable.
FEATURES OF THE Expedition Limited Max 4x4 | No Accidents | Vent. Front Seats
Long Max body adds extra rear room
Ventilated front seats improve warm-weather comfort
Four-wheel drive supports year-round traction
Panoramic sunroof brightens the spacious cabin
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing visibility
Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Stability control helps maintain road composure
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.5-litre gas engine delivers strong performance
Automatic transmission provides smooth gear changes
Four-wheel drive adds confident traction
Adaptive cruise control eases highway driving
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Ventilated front seats help on hot days
Heated front and rear seats add comfort
Dual-zone climate control manages cabin temperature
Power liftgate simplifies cargo area access
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system offers easy route guidance
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds simple phone integration
WiFi hotspot supports connected travel
CARGO SPACE
Max body style increases usable cargo room
Power liftgate makes loading more convenient
Four-door layout supports easy passenger access
Large cabin suits family travel needs
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Best Large Utility Vehicle, Automobile Journalists Association of Canada, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Spacious cabin for family and road trips
Strong towing-ready feel and highway power
Comfortable seating for long daily drives
User-friendly tech and handy connectivity features
This 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 offers the size and equipment many shoppers want in a modern full-size SUV. The black exterior gives it a bold, clean look, while the burgundy interior adds warmth and a more upscale feel. Heated mirrors, retractable mirrors, tinted windows, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a rear spoiler add everyday function and style.
Inside, this Ford is set up to make driving easier. You get power windows, power steering, adjustable pedals, an adjustable steering wheel, steering wheel audio controls, push button start, remote starter, remote trunk release, memory seats, memory mirrors, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Front and rear air conditioning, rear climate control, and rear window defroster help keep passengers comfortable in changing Canadian weather.
This SUV also brings practical capability. A trailer hitch, rear tow hook, steps, spare tire, and performance tires support active use and weekend plans. Anti-lock braking system, tire pressure monitoring, child safety locks, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, and head side airbags all contribute to peace of mind on the road.
For entertainment and information, this Expedition includes satellite radio, HD Radio, Bluetooth integration, and a clear suite of connected features designed for modern drivers. Heated steering wheel comfort and lumbar support for both front occupants help make long drives easier. If you need a roomy, capable, accident-free SUV with premium comfort and smart technology, this 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 is ready to impress in Cayuga at Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This 2024 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 | No Accidents | Vent. Front Seats's VIN is: 1FMJK2A86REA55580.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460850.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
STEPS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$62,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 Ford Expedition