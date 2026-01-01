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2022 Kia Sorento
LX+ AWD | No Accidents
2022 Kia Sorento
LX+ AWD | No Accidents
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
76,674KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDLC2NG135689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 76,674 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2022 Kia Sorento LX+ AWD is a smart family SUV with all-wheel drive confidence, a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, and a fuel-friendly 2.5-litre gas engine. Finished in Grey with a Black interior, this accident-free Kia offers four doors, practical comfort, and 76,674 km of proven value for daily driving in Cayuga and beyond.
Built to handle busy weekdays and weekend road trips with ease, this 2022 Kia Sorento LX+ AWD blends useful safety features, modern connectivity, and flexible cargo room. Its clean design, LED headlamps, rear spoiler, and tinted windows give it a sharp look, while heated front seats and a backup camera add everyday convenience.
FEATURES OF THE Sorento LX+ AWD | No Accidents
All-wheel drive for year-round traction
2.5-litre gas engine balances daily efficiency
8-speed automatic shifts smooth and quick
Heated front seats add winter comfort
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reverse parking
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Stability control helps maintain vehicle balance
Side and head airbags add protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.5-litre gas engine delivers smooth response
8-speed automatic supports relaxed highway driving
All-wheel drive adds grip in weather
Cruise control helps on longer trips
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats for cold mornings
Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
Power windows add everyday ease
Adjustable steering wheel suits many drivers
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds easy phone integration
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Four-door layout helps passengers enter easily
Spacious SUV design supports family needs
Spare tire adds extra travel confidence
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Comfortable ride for daily family driving
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Strong value with practical interior space
Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather
This used Kia is well equipped with practical features drivers want most. You get Anti-Lock Braking System, power steering, child safety locks, automatic headlights, tire pressure monitoring, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, automatic door locks, turn signal mirrors, rear window defroster, and LED headlamps for added confidence and convenience every day.
Inside, the cabin is designed to keep life simple. Ambient lighting adds a refined touch, while illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors help in low light. HD Radio expands your entertainment options, and the clear layout makes key controls easy to reach. This Kia is built for comfort without adding unnecessary complexity.
The Grey exterior gives this Sorento a modern and versatile look that stays clean and professional in any setting. Black interior trim keeps the cabin timeless and easy to enjoy. Whether you are commuting, running errands, or loading up for a weekend away, this SUV delivers the right mix of usefulness, comfort, and style.
For drivers shopping at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free 2022 Kia Sorento LX+ AWD stands out with honest value and smart equipment. It has the space, traction, and modern features many Canadian drivers need, all in a capable SUV that is ready for the next trip.
This 2022 Kia Sorento LX+ AWD | No Accidents's VIN is: 5XYRGDLC2NG135689.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460707.html
This 2022 Kia Sorento LX+ AWD is a smart family SUV with all-wheel drive confidence, a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission, and a fuel-friendly 2.5-litre gas engine. Finished in Grey with a Black interior, this accident-free Kia offers four doors, practical comfort, and 76,674 km of proven value for daily driving in Cayuga and beyond.
Built to handle busy weekdays and weekend road trips with ease, this 2022 Kia Sorento LX+ AWD blends useful safety features, modern connectivity, and flexible cargo room. Its clean design, LED headlamps, rear spoiler, and tinted windows give it a sharp look, while heated front seats and a backup camera add everyday convenience.
FEATURES OF THE Sorento LX+ AWD | No Accidents
All-wheel drive for year-round traction
2.5-litre gas engine balances daily efficiency
8-speed automatic shifts smooth and quick
Heated front seats add winter comfort
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reverse parking
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Stability control helps maintain vehicle balance
Side and head airbags add protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.5-litre gas engine delivers smooth response
8-speed automatic supports relaxed highway driving
All-wheel drive adds grip in weather
Cruise control helps on longer trips
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats for cold mornings
Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
Power windows add everyday ease
Adjustable steering wheel suits many drivers
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto adds easy phone integration
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Four-door layout helps passengers enter easily
Spacious SUV design supports family needs
Spare tire adds extra travel confidence
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2022
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Comfortable ride for daily family driving
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Strong value with practical interior space
Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather
This used Kia is well equipped with practical features drivers want most. You get Anti-Lock Braking System, power steering, child safety locks, automatic headlights, tire pressure monitoring, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, automatic door locks, turn signal mirrors, rear window defroster, and LED headlamps for added confidence and convenience every day.
Inside, the cabin is designed to keep life simple. Ambient lighting adds a refined touch, while illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors help in low light. HD Radio expands your entertainment options, and the clear layout makes key controls easy to reach. This Kia is built for comfort without adding unnecessary complexity.
The Grey exterior gives this Sorento a modern and versatile look that stays clean and professional in any setting. Black interior trim keeps the cabin timeless and easy to enjoy. Whether you are commuting, running errands, or loading up for a weekend away, this SUV delivers the right mix of usefulness, comfort, and style.
For drivers shopping at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this accident-free 2022 Kia Sorento LX+ AWD stands out with honest value and smart equipment. It has the space, traction, and modern features many Canadian drivers need, all in a capable SUV that is ready for the next trip.
This 2022 Kia Sorento LX+ AWD | No Accidents's VIN is: 5XYRGDLC2NG135689.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460707.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$26,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2022 Kia Sorento