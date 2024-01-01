$47,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Dodge Durango
GT Plus
2023 Dodge Durango
GT Plus
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RDJDG1PC585057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 39,135 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
GT Plus AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
WHITE KNUCKLE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 6-Passenger Seating 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
Requires Subscription
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black GT Badging Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum Performance Hood Tires: 265/50R20 Performance AS Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Black Roof Rails Pirelli Brand Tires Gloss Black Badges
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH GT PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust Bri...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2022 Buick Envision Avenir 50,585 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent GL 93,854 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 89,119 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2023 Dodge Durango