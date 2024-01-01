Menu
GT Plus AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2023 Dodge Durango

39,135 KM

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango

GT Plus

2023 Dodge Durango

GT Plus

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,135KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG1PC585057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 39,135 KM

Vehicle Description

GT Plus AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
WHITE KNUCKLE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
2ND-ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd-Row Mini Console w/Cup Holders 2nd-Row Seat-Mounted Armrests 6-Passenger Seating 3rd-Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
Requires Subscription
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black GT Badging Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum Performance Hood Tires: 265/50R20 Performance AS Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Black Roof Rails Pirelli Brand Tires Gloss Black Badges
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH GT PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust Bri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2023 Dodge Durango