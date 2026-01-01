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2023 GMC Terrain
Denali AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | Ventilated Seats | Panoramic Roof
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali AWD | One Owner | No Accidents | Ventilated Seats | Panoramic Roof
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
64,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG1PL229251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
// SINGLE OWNER! //
This 2023 GMC Terrain Denali AWD is a premium compact SUV that blends upscale comfort, smart technology, and everyday utility. Finished in White with a Black interior, this used GMC Terrain Denali AWD has travelled 64,000 km and offers confident all-wheel drive, a smooth automatic transmission, and efficient 1.5-litre gas power.
Built for drivers who want a refined daily vehicle, this 2023 GMC Terrain Denali AWD brings together advanced driver assistance, a roomy four-door layout, and premium convenience features. Its power liftgate, panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, and navigation system make every trip around Cayuga and beyond easier and more enjoyable.
FEATURES OF THE Terrain Denali AWD
Denali trim adds premium comfort touches
All-wheel drive for year-round confidence
Panoramic sunroof brightens the cabin
Head-up display adds clear driver info
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Blind spot monitor adds lane awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Adaptive cruise control eases highway driving
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.5-litre gas engine balances daily efficiency
Automatic transmission delivers smooth shifting
All-wheel drive improves traction year-round
Dual shift mode adds driving control
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats add winter comfort
Heated rear seats warm second row
Ventilated front seats help summer drives
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports easy smartphone access
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free calling
Navigation system guides every journey clearly
CARGO SPACE
Power liftgate makes loading more convenient
Rear trunk access is wide and useful
Four-door layout supports passenger flexibility
Spare tire adds travel peace of mind
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2023
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Comfortable ride quality for daily commuting
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone integration
Supportive seats with premium comfort features
Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather
Inside, this GMC Terrain Denali AWD offers a well-finished cabin with dual-zone climate control, automatic climate control, power windows, tinted windows, and a heated steering wheel. Driver and passenger comfort are enhanced by power front seats, lumbar support on both sides, memory seats, and memory mirrors for a tailored fit.
Technology is a major highlight in this GMC Terrain Denali AWD. You get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, satellite radio, HD Radio, a WiFi hotspot, steering wheel audio controls, and a navigation system. The head-up display helps keep key driving information in sight, while push button start adds simple convenience.
This GMC Terrain Denali AWD also brings practical visibility and confidence to every drive. Automatic headlights, fog lights, heated mirrors, turn signal mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a rear window defroster help in changing weather. The 360-degree camera and backup camera can make parking and close manoeuvres much easier.
Safety remains a strong point in this GMC Terrain Denali AWD, with Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, driver airbag, passenger airbag, side impact airbags, head side airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor. These features help support peace of mind for families, commuters, and weekend travellers alike.
Well-equipped, accident free, and single owner, this GMC Terrain Denali AWD delivers premium value in a compact SUV package. With its upscale Denali character, useful cargo access, advanced safety technology, and comfort-focused interior, it is ready for life in every season.
This 2023 GMC Terrain Denali AWD's VIN is: 3GKALXEG1PL229251.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460420.html
// SINGLE OWNER! //
This 2023 GMC Terrain Denali AWD is a premium compact SUV that blends upscale comfort, smart technology, and everyday utility. Finished in White with a Black interior, this used GMC Terrain Denali AWD has travelled 64,000 km and offers confident all-wheel drive, a smooth automatic transmission, and efficient 1.5-litre gas power.
Built for drivers who want a refined daily vehicle, this 2023 GMC Terrain Denali AWD brings together advanced driver assistance, a roomy four-door layout, and premium convenience features. Its power liftgate, panoramic sunroof, heated front and rear seats, and navigation system make every trip around Cayuga and beyond easier and more enjoyable.
FEATURES OF THE Terrain Denali AWD
Denali trim adds premium comfort touches
All-wheel drive for year-round confidence
Panoramic sunroof brightens the cabin
Head-up display adds clear driver info
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Blind spot monitor adds lane awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Adaptive cruise control eases highway driving
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.5-litre gas engine balances daily efficiency
Automatic transmission delivers smooth shifting
All-wheel drive improves traction year-round
Dual shift mode adds driving control
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats add winter comfort
Heated rear seats warm second row
Ventilated front seats help summer drives
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports easy smartphone access
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free calling
Navigation system guides every journey clearly
CARGO SPACE
Power liftgate makes loading more convenient
Rear trunk access is wide and useful
Four-door layout supports passenger flexibility
Spare tire adds travel peace of mind
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2023
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Comfortable ride quality for daily commuting
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone integration
Supportive seats with premium comfort features
Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather
Inside, this GMC Terrain Denali AWD offers a well-finished cabin with dual-zone climate control, automatic climate control, power windows, tinted windows, and a heated steering wheel. Driver and passenger comfort are enhanced by power front seats, lumbar support on both sides, memory seats, and memory mirrors for a tailored fit.
Technology is a major highlight in this GMC Terrain Denali AWD. You get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, satellite radio, HD Radio, a WiFi hotspot, steering wheel audio controls, and a navigation system. The head-up display helps keep key driving information in sight, while push button start adds simple convenience.
This GMC Terrain Denali AWD also brings practical visibility and confidence to every drive. Automatic headlights, fog lights, heated mirrors, turn signal mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a rear window defroster help in changing weather. The 360-degree camera and backup camera can make parking and close manoeuvres much easier.
Safety remains a strong point in this GMC Terrain Denali AWD, with Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, driver airbag, passenger airbag, side impact airbags, head side airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor. These features help support peace of mind for families, commuters, and weekend travellers alike.
Well-equipped, accident free, and single owner, this GMC Terrain Denali AWD delivers premium value in a compact SUV package. With its upscale Denali character, useful cargo access, advanced safety technology, and comfort-focused interior, it is ready for life in every season.
This 2023 GMC Terrain Denali AWD's VIN is: 3GKALXEG1PL229251.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460420.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
360-Degree Camera
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Power Outlet
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2023 GMC Terrain