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2024 Jeep Compass
Limited 4x4 | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Heated Steering
2024 Jeep Compass
Limited 4x4 | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Heated Steering
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$29,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
23,504KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCN4RT161534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,504 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
Finished in blue with a black interior, this used 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 is a smart choice for drivers who want comfort, confidence, and modern utility in one compact SUV. Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, it has 23,504 km, four doors, and a responsive 2.0-litre gas engine.
This 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 pairs its 8-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive for secure traction in changing Ontario weather. It also brings premium touches that matter every day, including leather seats, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, navigation, and a full suite of helpful driver-assist technology.
FEATURES OF THE Compass Limited 4x4 | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Heated Steering
Blue exterior with refined Limited trim
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Leather seats add upscale cabin comfort
Four-wheel drive for year-round confidence
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Blind spot monitor adds lane awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Adaptive cruise control eases highway driving
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine delivers smooth power
Eight-speed automatic supports relaxed cruising
Four-wheel drive boosts all-season traction
Dual shift mode adds driving control
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats improve winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps balance
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
Power driver seat supports easy adjustment
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports simple phone integration
Navigation system helps guide each trip
Bluetooth and WiFi hotspot add connection
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Four-door layout helps passenger entry
Compact SUV shape suits daily errands
Spare tire adds practical peace
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone pairing
Confident winter traction from four-wheel drive
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Helpful safety technology for busy roads
Inside, this 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 offers a clean, modern cabin with features designed to make every drive easier. Automatic climate control, power windows, power steering, cruise control, tinted windows, ambient lighting, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror all work together to create a relaxed and polished driving experience.
This 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 also delivers the practical technology many buyers want now. Steering wheel audio controls keep key functions close at hand, while satellite radio, HD Radio, and a clear infotainment setup help keep every trip enjoyable. Push-button start and automatic headlights add simple convenience from the moment you get in.
For added confidence, this Jeep includes anti-lock braking system, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and turn signal mirrors. Heated mirrors, electric mirrors, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a rear window defroster help support visibility in changing conditions.
With its accident-free history, capable 4WD system, upscale Limited trim details, and strong list of comfort and safety features, this 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 is well equipped for commuting, family travel, and weekend drives alike. It is a refined compact SUV that feels ready for Canadian roads in every season.
This 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Heated Steering's VIN is: 3C4NJDCN4RT161534.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460711.html
Finished in blue with a black interior, this used 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 is a smart choice for drivers who want comfort, confidence, and modern utility in one compact SUV. Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, it has 23,504 km, four doors, and a responsive 2.0-litre gas engine.
This 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 pairs its 8-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel drive for secure traction in changing Ontario weather. It also brings premium touches that matter every day, including leather seats, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, navigation, and a full suite of helpful driver-assist technology.
FEATURES OF THE Compass Limited 4x4 | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Heated Steering
Blue exterior with refined Limited trim
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Leather seats add upscale cabin comfort
Four-wheel drive for year-round confidence
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Blind spot monitor adds lane awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Adaptive cruise control eases highway driving
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine delivers smooth power
Eight-speed automatic supports relaxed cruising
Four-wheel drive boosts all-season traction
Dual shift mode adds driving control
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats improve winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps balance
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
Power driver seat supports easy adjustment
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports simple phone integration
Navigation system helps guide each trip
Bluetooth and WiFi hotspot add connection
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading easier
Four-door layout helps passenger entry
Compact SUV shape suits daily errands
Spare tire adds practical peace
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone pairing
Confident winter traction from four-wheel drive
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Helpful safety technology for busy roads
Inside, this 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 offers a clean, modern cabin with features designed to make every drive easier. Automatic climate control, power windows, power steering, cruise control, tinted windows, ambient lighting, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror all work together to create a relaxed and polished driving experience.
This 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 also delivers the practical technology many buyers want now. Steering wheel audio controls keep key functions close at hand, while satellite radio, HD Radio, and a clear infotainment setup help keep every trip enjoyable. Push-button start and automatic headlights add simple convenience from the moment you get in.
For added confidence, this Jeep includes anti-lock braking system, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, child safety locks, and turn signal mirrors. Heated mirrors, electric mirrors, fog lights, LED headlamps, and a rear window defroster help support visibility in changing conditions.
With its accident-free history, capable 4WD system, upscale Limited trim details, and strong list of comfort and safety features, this 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 is well equipped for commuting, family travel, and weekend drives alike. It is a refined compact SUV that feels ready for Canadian roads in every season.
This 2024 Jeep Compass Limited 4x4 | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Heated Steering's VIN is: 3C4NJDCN4RT161534.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460711.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
360-Degree Camera
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$29,495
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 Jeep Compass