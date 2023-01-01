2015 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 8 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9902537

9902537 Stock #: V21660B

V21660B VIN: 1C4NJCAB0FD409475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # V21660B

Mileage 70,869 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.