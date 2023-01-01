Menu
2015 Jeep Compass

70,869 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Compass

2015 Jeep Compass

North | Bluetooth | BLIS | Lether trimmed interior

2015 Jeep Compass

North | Bluetooth | BLIS | Lether trimmed interior

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9902537
  Stock #: V21660B
  VIN: 1C4NJCAB0FD409475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V21660B
  • Mileage 70,869 KM

Vehicle Description

BLIS
Heated mirrors
Bluetooth
Dual heated seats
Cruise control
Leather trimmed interior
Remote entry

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

