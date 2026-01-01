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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2017 Honda Civic Touring Sedan</h1><h3>Touring Trim Heated Leather Interior Premium Compact Sedan</h3><p>This 2017 Honda Civic Touring Sedan delivers outstanding fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and upscale comfort in one of Canada's most popular compact cars. As the top-tier Touring model, it offers premium amenities, refined styling, and a smooth driving experience perfect for commuting and long-distance travel alike.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</p></li><li><p>Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)</p></li><li><p>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</p></li><li><p>174 Horsepower / 162 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Eco Assist System</p></li><li><p>Excellent Fuel Economy</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>Touring Trim Level</p></li><li><p>Honda Sensing® Safety Suite</p></li><li><p>Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated Front & Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>Remote Engine Start</p></li><li><p>Power Sunroof</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels</p></li><li><p>LED Headlights</p></li><li><p>LED Daytime Running Lights</p></li><li><p>Power Moonroof</p></li><li><p>Chrome Exterior Accents</p></li><li><p>Sleek Aerodynamic Sedan Styling</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated Front & Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>8-Way Power Driver Seat</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>Spacious Passenger Cabin</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>7" Display Audio Touchscreen</p></li><li><p>Built-In Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink®</p></li><li><p>Premium Audio System</p></li><li><p>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Honda Sensing® Suite</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Lane Keeping Assist System</p></li><li><p>Collision Mitigation Braking System</p></li><li><p>Road Departure Mitigation</p></li><li><p>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera</p></li><li><p>Vehicle Stability Assist</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>Touring Trim Level</p></li><li><p>1.5L Turbocharged Engine</p></li><li><p>Honda Sensing® Safety Suite</p></li><li><p>Leather Interior</p></li><li><p>Navigation System</p></li><li><p>Excellent Fuel Efficiency</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2017 Honda Civic

104,105 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Honda Civic

Sedan TOURING CVT SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle
14300762

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan TOURING CVT SEDAN

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 14300762
  2. 14300762
  3. 14300762
Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
104,105KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F93HH104276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VFBR01471A
  • Mileage 104,105 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2017 Honda Civic Touring SedanTouring Trim Heated Leather Interior Premium Compact Sedan

This 2017 Honda Civic Touring Sedan delivers outstanding fuel efficiency, advanced technology, and upscale comfort in one of Canada's most popular compact cars. As the top-tier Touring model, it offers premium amenities, refined styling, and a smooth driving experience perfect for commuting and long-distance travel alike.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

  • Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

  • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

  • 174 Horsepower / 162 lb-ft Torque

  • Eco Assist System

  • Excellent Fuel Economy

PACKAGE

  • Touring Trim Level

  • Honda Sensing® Safety Suite

  • Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces

  • Heated Front & Rear Seats

  • Remote Engine Start

  • Power Sunroof

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels

  • LED Headlights

  • LED Daytime Running Lights

  • Power Moonroof

  • Chrome Exterior Accents

  • Sleek Aerodynamic Sedan Styling

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces

  • Heated Front & Rear Seats

  • 8-Way Power Driver Seat

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

  • Spacious Passenger Cabin

TECHNOLOGY

  • 7" Display Audio Touchscreen

  • Built-In Navigation System

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink®

  • Premium Audio System

  • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Honda Sensing® Suite

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Lane Keeping Assist System

  • Collision Mitigation Braking System

  • Road Departure Mitigation

  • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera

  • Vehicle Stability Assist

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Touring Trim Level

  • 1.5L Turbocharged Engine

  • Honda Sensing® Safety Suite

  • Leather Interior

  • Navigation System

  • Excellent Fuel Efficiency

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2017 Honda Civic