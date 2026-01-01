$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE FWD
2019 Ford Escape
SE FWD
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00799A
- Mileage 103,199 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD 200A delivers excellent versatility, impressive efficiency, and advanced driver assistance technology in a comfortable and capable SUV. Equipped with the desirable Ford Safe & Smart Package and Intelligent 4WD, this Escape is ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend road trips.POWER & PERFORMANCE
1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
179 Horsepower / 177 lb-ft Torque
Torque Vectoring Control
Trailer Sway Control
200A Equipment Group
Ford Safe & Smart Package
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Power Liftgate
Remote Start System
17" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
LED Signature Lighting
Heated Power Exterior Mirrors
Roof Rails
Chrome Exterior Accents
Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver Seat
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
8" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
FordPass Connect
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity
Rear View Camera
Ford Safe & Smart Package
Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Lane Keeping System
Enhanced Active Park Assist
Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Rear View Camera
200A Equipment Group
Ford Safe & Smart Package
Intelligent 4WD
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Liftgate
Versatile Family SUV
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-436-1430