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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD 200A</h1><h3>200A Equipment Group Ford Safe & Smart Package Intelligent 4WD Versatile SUV</h3><p>This 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD 200A delivers excellent versatility, impressive efficiency, and advanced driver assistance technology in a comfortable and capable SUV. Equipped with the desirable Ford Safe & Smart Package and Intelligent 4WD, this Escape is ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend road trips.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</p></li><li><p>6-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)</p></li><li><p>179 Horsepower / 177 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Torque Vectoring Control</p></li><li><p>Trailer Sway Control</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>200A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Ford Safe & Smart Package</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>17" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>Heated Power Exterior Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Roof Rails</p></li><li><p>Chrome Exterior Accents</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>10-Way Power Driver Seat</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>8" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>FordPass Connect</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Safe & Smart Package</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Lane Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Enhanced Active Park Assist</p></li><li><p>Auto High-Beam Headlamps</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>200A Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Ford Safe & Smart Package</p></li><li><p>Intelligent 4WD</p></li><li><p>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Versatile Family SUV</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2019 Ford Escape

103,199 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14445322

2019 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

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Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
103,199KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GD3KUB17329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00799A
  • Mileage 103,199 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD 200A200A Equipment Group Ford Safe & Smart Package Intelligent 4WD Versatile SUV

This 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD 200A delivers excellent versatility, impressive efficiency, and advanced driver assistance technology in a comfortable and capable SUV. Equipped with the desirable Ford Safe & Smart Package and Intelligent 4WD, this Escape is ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend road trips.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

  • 6-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

  • 179 Horsepower / 177 lb-ft Torque

  • Torque Vectoring Control

  • Trailer Sway Control

PACKAGE

  • 200A Equipment Group

  • Ford Safe & Smart Package

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Power Liftgate

  • Remote Start System

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • 17" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels

  • Power Liftgate

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • Heated Power Exterior Mirrors

  • Roof Rails

  • Chrome Exterior Accents

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces

  • Heated Front Seats

  • 10-Way Power Driver Seat

  • Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control

  • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

  • 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 8" Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • FordPass Connect

  • Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity

  • Rear View Camera

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Ford Safe & Smart Package

  • Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Lane Keeping System

  • Enhanced Active Park Assist

  • Auto High-Beam Headlamps

  • Rear View Camera

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 200A Equipment Group

  • Ford Safe & Smart Package

  • Intelligent 4WD

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Power Liftgate

  • Versatile Family SUV

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-436-1430

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$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2019 Ford Escape