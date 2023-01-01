Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

87,410 KM

Details Description Features

$31,795

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-277-8696

GT AWD, Heads Up Display, Ventilated Seats,Sunroof

Location

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Logo_NoBadges

87,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9744730
  • Stock #: R21A0674
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM2L0813061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,410 KM

Vehicle Description

$122 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/Unlimited Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/Unlimited Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - Bose Sound System

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Power Liftgate - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio/ Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Lane Keep Assist - Traction Control - Smart City Brake Support - Blind Spot Assist - Distance Recognition Support System - Traffic Sign Recognition - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

