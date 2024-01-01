$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,272 KM
Vehicle Description
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
Get ready to experience the open road in style with this 2013 Ford Edge Limited, available now at True North Auto Brokers! This sleek red SUV boasts a tan leather interior, perfect for those long drives. With its powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, you'll have the confidence to handle any road condition.
This Edge Limited is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors, power windows, and power seats. Listen to your favorite tunes on the premium sound system, and feel safe with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. This well-maintained vehicle has 219,272km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.
Here are 5 key features that make this Ford Edge Limited stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Take on any weather condition with confidence.
- Leather Seats: Luxury and comfort are yours for the taking.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in high-quality sound.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe in cold weather.
- Power Windows: Convenience at your fingertips.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a stylish and reliable SUV. Visit True North Auto Brokers today and experience the Ford Edge Limited for yourself!
