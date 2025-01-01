$7,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan? Check out this 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 Trendline at JCDC Motors! This stylish sedan features a sleek exterior with a spacious and well-appointed interior. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, standard transmission, and front-wheel drive, the Jetta offers a smooth and efficient ride.
This Jetta comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and cruise control for added convenience. Stay comfortable with air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt/telescopic steering wheel. Safety is a priority with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system.
Here are 5 key features that make this Jetta a great choice:
- Keyless Entry – Unlock your car effortlessly.
- Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay connected hands-free while on the go.
- Heated Seats – Enjoy extra comfort during colder months.
- Cruise Control – Relax on long drives with a steady speed.
- Power Windows & Locks – Convenience at your fingertips.
Visit JCDC Motors today to test drive this fantastic Volkswagen Jetta!
Please confirm all non-safety-related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583