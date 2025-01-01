Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan? Check out this 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0 Trendline at JCDC Motors! This stylish sedan features a sleek exterior with a spacious and well-appointed interior. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, standard transmission, and front-wheel drive, the Jetta offers a smooth and efficient ride.</p><p>This Jetta comes packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and cruise control for added convenience. Stay comfortable with air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt/telescopic steering wheel. Safety is a priority with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system.</p><p>Here are 5 key features that make this Jetta a great choice:</p><p><strong>- Keyless Entry</strong> – Unlock your car effortlessly.<br /><strong>- Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Stay connected hands-free while on the go.<br /><strong>- Heated Seats</strong> – Enjoy extra comfort during colder months.<br /><strong>- Cruise Control</strong> – Relax on long drives with a steady speed.<br /><strong>- Power Windows & Locks</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips.</p><p>Visit JCDC Motors today to test drive this fantastic Volkswagen Jetta!</p><p><em>Please confirm all non-safety-related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.</em></p>

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3VWB07AJ3FM273235

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2015 Volkswagen Jetta