$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GT
2016 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,764 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT in brown, featuring an all-wheel drive system and automatic transmission, promises a confident and smooth drive that adapts to every journey.
This stylish SUV showcases a sophisticated exterior paired with alloy wheels that stand out on the road. Step inside to experience the black leather seats that define its luxurious interior, complemented by a sunroof/moonroof.
Drivers will appreciate the advanced technologies at their fingertips, including a navigation system and backup camera, supplemented with Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration with your devices. Safety is at the forefront with features like lane assist and brake assist, ensuring tranquility on every drive.
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT is perfect for families and adventure enthusiasts looking for a reliable and stylish vehicle. Contact Cobourg Mazda to schedule your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
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905-372-1820