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<p>The 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT in brown, featuring an all-wheel drive system and automatic transmission, promises a confident and smooth drive that adapts to every journey. </p><p>This stylish SUV showcases a sophisticated exterior paired with alloy wheels that stand out on the road. Step inside to experience the black leather seats that define its luxurious interior, complemented by a sunroof/moonroof. </p><p>Drivers will appreciate the advanced technologies at their fingertips, including a navigation system and backup camera, supplemented with Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration with your devices. Safety is at the forefront with features like lane assist and brake assist, ensuring tranquility on every drive. </p><p>The 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT is perfect for families and adventure enthusiasts looking for a reliable and stylish vehicle. Contact Cobourg Mazda to schedule your test drive today!</p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

139,764 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14417892

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,764KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY4G0917641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,764 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT in brown, featuring an all-wheel drive system and automatic transmission, promises a confident and smooth drive that adapts to every journey.

This stylish SUV showcases a sophisticated exterior paired with alloy wheels that stand out on the road. Step inside to experience the black leather seats that define its luxurious interior, complemented by a sunroof/moonroof.

Drivers will appreciate the advanced technologies at their fingertips, including a navigation system and backup camera, supplemented with Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration with your devices. Safety is at the forefront with features like lane assist and brake assist, ensuring tranquility on every drive.

The 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT is perfect for families and adventure enthusiasts looking for a reliable and stylish vehicle. Contact Cobourg Mazda to schedule your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-XXXX

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905-372-1820

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$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2016 Mazda CX-5