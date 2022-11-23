Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota RAV4

21,531 KM

Details Description Features

$46,922

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,922

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

Trail TRD OFF ROAD!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

Trail TRD OFF ROAD!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9329008
  2. 9329008
  3. 9329008
  4. 9329008
  5. 9329008
  6. 9329008
  7. 9329008
  8. 9329008
  9. 9329008
  10. 9329008
  11. 9329008
  12. 9329008
  13. 9329008
  14. 9329008
  15. 9329008
  16. 9329008
  17. 9329008
  18. 9329008
  19. 9329008
  20. 9329008
  21. 9329008
  22. 9329008
  23. 9329008
  24. 9329008
  25. 9329008
  26. 9329008
  27. 9329008
  28. 9329008
  29. 9329008
  30. 9329008
Contact Seller

$46,922

+ taxes & licensing

21,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9329008
  • Stock #: W5799
  • VIN: 2T3J1RFV2LC115368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,531 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-TRAIL+TRD OFF ROAD has ONLY 21,531 KMS! Features: TOYOTA DASH CAMERA, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH CLARIFI, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, TRD TUNED OFF ROAD SUSPENSION, LED FOG LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS, 3,500 LBS TOW CAPACITY AND MORE. Stunning White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 45,727 KM
$32,434 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 42,047 KM
$34,886 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Yaris LE...
 52,014 KM
$17,923 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory