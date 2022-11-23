$46,922+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2020 Toyota RAV4
Trail TRD OFF ROAD!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$46,922
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9329008
- Stock #: W5799
- VIN: 2T3J1RFV2LC115368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,531 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-TRAIL+TRD OFF ROAD has ONLY 21,531 KMS! Features: TOYOTA DASH CAMERA, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH CLARIFI, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, TRD TUNED OFF ROAD SUSPENSION, LED FOG LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS, 3,500 LBS TOW CAPACITY AND MORE. Stunning White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.