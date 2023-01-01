2022 Toyota RAV4

Menu
This ONE OWNER-XSE has ONLY 22,150 KMS! Features: SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, VERTICAL LED ACCENT LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS, 18 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Magnetic Grey Metallic/Black roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

22,150 KM

Hybrid XSE-ONLY 22,150 KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

22,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T35WRFV5NW146635

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 22,150 KM

This ONE OWNER-XSE has ONLY 22,150 KMS! Features: SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, VERTICAL LED ACCENT LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS, 18 INCH BLACK ALLOYS, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Magnetic Grey Metallic/Black roof exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

