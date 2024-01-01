2023 Toyota RAV4

Menu
PURCHASED HERE NEW-this ONE OWNER-LE has ONLY 7,990 KMS! Features: 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Like new White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

7,990 KM

Details Description Features

Hybrid HYBRID LE-ONLY 7,990 KMS!

Hybrid HYBRID LE-ONLY 7,990 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

7,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BWRFV5PW179155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 7,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

