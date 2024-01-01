Menu
Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 80876 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like brand

New. The car has a lot of features Like Convertible, Alloys, Power Seats

CD player and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 Certification fee may vary 

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

1998 Porsche Boxster

80,876 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
1998 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster Manual Convertible Leather Low KM

1998 Porsche Boxster

2dr Roadster Manual Convertible Leather Low KM

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M-2287
  • Mileage 80,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 80876 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like brand

New. The car has a lot of features Like Convertible, Alloys, Power Seats

CD player and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary" 

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

1998 Porsche Boxster