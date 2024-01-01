Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 PORSCHE BOXSTER- AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION DARK GREY- LOW KM- ONTARION VEHICLE- PRISTINE CONDITION- CLEAN CARFAX - BEAUTIFUL ROADSTER</p><p>Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!</p><p> </p><p>Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!</p><p> </p><p>Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees,no haggle price)</p><p> </p><p>Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!</p><p> </p><p>All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.</p><p> </p><p>Extended Warranty available up to 3 year</p><p> </p><p>Call us for more information and to book and appointment!</p><p> </p><p>ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!</p><p> </p><p>Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years. </p><p> </p><p>Visit us online :</p><p> </p><p>acenmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>ACEN MOTORS INC.</p><p> </p><p>1926 KING ST. EAST.</p><p> </p><p>Hamilton - On</p><p> </p><p>L8K 1W1</p><p> </p><p>CONTACT 905-545-7200</p>

2011 Porsche Boxster

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Porsche Boxster

2Dr Roadster

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Porsche Boxster

2Dr Roadster

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

  1. 1708551493
  2. 1708551495
  3. 1708551493
  4. 1708551494
  5. 1708551495
  6. 1708551495
  7. 1708551493
  8. 1708551494
  9. 1708551494
  10. 1708551495
  11. 1708551494
  12. 1708551495
  13. 1708551494
  14. 1708551495
  15. 1708551495
  16. 1708551494
  17. 1708551493
  18. 1708551494
  19. 1708551495
  20. 1708551495
  21. 1708551495
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0CA2A8XBS710685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 PORSCHE BOXSTER- AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION DARK GREY- LOW KM- ONTARION VEHICLE- PRISTINE CONDITION- CLEAN CARFAX - BEAUTIFUL ROADSTER

Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!

 

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!

 

Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees,no haggle price)

 

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

 

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.

 

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year

 

Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

 

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!

 

Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years. 

 

Visit us online :

 

acenmotors.com

 

ACEN MOTORS INC.

 

1926 KING ST. EAST.

 

Hamilton - On

 

L8K 1W1

 

CONTACT 905-545-7200

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Acen Motors Inc.

Used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Cpe SS w/2SS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Cpe SS w/2SS 8,000 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC SUV for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC SUV 88,000 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE- ONE OWNER- NO ACCIDENTS- VERY CLEAN for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla LE- ONE OWNER- NO ACCIDENTS- VERY CLEAN 61,000 KM $19,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Acen Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

Call Dealer

905-545-XXXX

(click to show)

905-545-7200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

Contact Seller
2011 Porsche Boxster