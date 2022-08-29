$5,995+ tax & licensing
416-904-6680
2007 Cadillac SRX
As IS V6 Sunroof Leather Heated Seats Park Assist
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,995
- Listing ID: 9181462
- Stock #: M-2248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 277,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence
All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc
New arrival just came to Our indoor showroom,
It has 277342 KM Canadian vehicle / Ontario car,
The car has a lot of features Like
Park Assist, Heated Seats, Sunroof and much more.
Car history will be provided at our dealership.
HST and Licensing are not included in the price.
This vehicle is being sold AS IS, as per safety regulations
this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Vehicle Features
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.