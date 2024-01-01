Menu
Account
Sign In
AMAZING Cadillac CTS with 318 HP V6 3.6L engine. Sun roof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering<br>Trip Computer, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Child-Safety Locks, Tachometer, Leather Wrap Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Power Locks, Side Impact Airbag, Stability Control, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Driver Side Airbag,<br>Dual Climate Controls, 4WD/AWD, Electronic Brake Assistance, Electronic Parking Aid, Trunk Anti-Trap Device, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Telescopic Steering Column, Tire Pressure Monitor and MUCH MORE<br><br>LOW KMS<br>No accidents as per carfax.<br>Extended Warranty available<br>Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.<br>As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.<br>FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.<br>Call us 905-760-1909<br> <br>Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!<br><br>

2013 Cadillac CTS

125,853 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Cadillac CTS

3.6L

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac CTS

3.6L

Location

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

1-866-464-0997

  1. 11444654
  2. 11444654
  3. 11444654
  4. 11444654
  5. 11444654
  6. 11444654
  7. 11444654
  8. 11444654
  9. 11444654
  10. 11444654
  11. 11444654
  12. 11444654
  13. 11444654
  14. 11444654
  15. 11444654
  16. 11444654
  17. 11444654
  18. 11444654
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,853KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6DA1E39D0124056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1367
  • Mileage 125,853 KM

Vehicle Description

AMAZING Cadillac CTS with 318 HP V6 3.6L engine. Sun roof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering
Trip Computer, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Child-Safety Locks, Tachometer, Leather Wrap Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Power Locks, Side Impact Airbag, Stability Control, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Driver Side Airbag,
Dual Climate Controls, 4WD/AWD, Electronic Brake Assistance, Electronic Parking Aid, Trunk Anti-Trap Device, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Telescopic Steering Column, Tire Pressure Monitor and MUCH MORE

LOW KMS
No accidents as per carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909

Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Intermittent front wipers

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Comfort

Dual front air conditioning zones

Trim

Leather shift knob trim

Mechanical

Electronic Parking Brake
3.23 axle ratio

Powertrain

Rear limited slip differential

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Front And Rear Power Outlet(s)
Front struts
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
MULTI-SPOKE WHEEL SPOKES
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
DIAMETER 25 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
16.1 STEERING RATIO
1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
0.9 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
DIAMETER 29 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SIMULATED CARBON FIBER DASH TRIM
8 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SIMULATED CARBON FIBER DOOR TRIM
SIMULATED CARBON FIBER CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prime Mark Auto

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport for sale in Concord, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport 143,582 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L for sale in Concord, ON
2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L 137,715 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru WRX Premium for sale in Concord, ON
2015 Subaru WRX Premium 134,809 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prime Mark Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Prime Mark Auto

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-464-0997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Mark Auto

1-866-464-0997

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac CTS