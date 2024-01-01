$15,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Cadillac CTS
3.6L
2013 Cadillac CTS
3.6L
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,853KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6DA1E39D0124056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1367
- Mileage 125,853 KM
Vehicle Description
AMAZING Cadillac CTS with 318 HP V6 3.6L engine. Sun roof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering
Trip Computer, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Child-Safety Locks, Tachometer, Leather Wrap Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Power Locks, Side Impact Airbag, Stability Control, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Driver Side Airbag,
Dual Climate Controls, 4WD/AWD, Electronic Brake Assistance, Electronic Parking Aid, Trunk Anti-Trap Device, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Telescopic Steering Column, Tire Pressure Monitor and MUCH MORE
LOW KMS
No accidents as per carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
3.23 axle ratio
Powertrain
Rear limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Front And Rear Power Outlet(s)
Front struts
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
MULTI-SPOKE WHEEL SPOKES
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
DIAMETER 25 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
16.1 STEERING RATIO
1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
0.9 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
DIAMETER 29 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SIMULATED CARBON FIBER DASH TRIM
8 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SIMULATED CARBON FIBER DOOR TRIM
SIMULATED CARBON FIBER CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Email Prime Mark Auto
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-464-XXXX(click to show)
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Prime Mark Auto
1-866-464-0997
2013 Cadillac CTS