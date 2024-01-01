Menu
Amazing Honda Civic Coupe Si manual speed is quick and sharp looking drives amazing. Comes with all the great features from Honda, navigation system, back-up camera, heated seats, sunroof/moonroof, bucket seats, side lane change camera and so much more...

No Accidents as per Carfax.

Extended warranty available.

2014 Honda Civic

146,918 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

SI

2014 Honda Civic

SI

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

1-866-464-0997

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

146,918KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFG4A5XEH100764

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1347
  • Mileage 146,918 KM

Amazing Honda Civic Coupe Si manual speed is quick and sharp looking drives amazing. Comes with all the great features from Honda, navigation system, back-up camera,
heated seats, sunroof/moonroof, bucket seats, side lane change camera and so much more...

No Accidents as per Carfax.

Extended warranty available.
Accessories available at request. Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror

Power Steering
Push-Button Start
4.76 Axle Ratio

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Front limited slip differential

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Driver seat manual adjustments
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
1 SUBWOOFER
ALUMINUM FOOT PEDAL TRIM
DIAMETER 20 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
360 WATTS
DIAMETER 21 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
15.1 STEERING RATIO
CAMERA DISPLAY BLIND SPOT SAFETY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prime Mark Auto

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Mark Auto

1-866-464-0997

2014 Honda Civic