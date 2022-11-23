$24,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
NAVIGATION|CAMERA|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9410836
- VIN: 55SWF4KB7FU002190
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**NO ACCIDENT|4 CYLINDR|CERTIFIED
2015 MERCEDES BENZ C CLASS PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE . BACK UP CAMERA. 4 CYLINDER. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 2.0 TURBO. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. 5 PASSENGER. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 88,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $24,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.
****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***
**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8
PH: 1-647-333-7730
Guaranteed Approval.Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE
Vehicle Features
