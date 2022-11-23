Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

NAVIGATION|CAMERA|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

NAVIGATION|CAMERA|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 9410836
  2. 9410836
  3. 9410836
  4. 9410836
  5. 9410836
  6. 9410836
  7. 9410836
  8. 9410836
  9. 9410836
  10. 9410836
  11. 9410836
  12. 9410836
  13. 9410836
  14. 9410836
  15. 9410836
  16. 9410836
  17. 9410836
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9410836
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB7FU002190

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**NO ACCIDENT|4 CYLINDR|CERTIFIED



2015 MERCEDES BENZ C CLASS PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE . BACK UP CAMERA. 4 CYLINDER. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 2.0 TURBO. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS. 5 PASSENGER. ALLOY WHEELS. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 88,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $24,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***



**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING



SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8



PH: 1-647-333-7730



Guaranteed Approval.Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
tinted windows
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
GPS System
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 134,000 KM
$27,787 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Land Cru...
 128,321 KM
$28,445 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 202,000 KM
$33,787 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory