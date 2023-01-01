2016 Hyundai Sonata ...

$21,790 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 8 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9649837

9649837 Stock #: 50D07-118372

50D07-118372 VIN: KMHE34L18GA118372

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 106,830 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.