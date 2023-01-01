Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Sonata

106,830 KM

Details Description

$21,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,790

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited Hybrid I Brand New Engine by Hyundai Dealer

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited Hybrid I Brand New Engine by Hyundai Dealer

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

  1. 9649837
  2. 9649837
  3. 9649837
  4. 9649837
  5. 9649837
  6. 9649837
  7. 9649837
  8. 9649837
  9. 9649837
  10. 9649837
  11. 9649837
  12. 9649837
  13. 9649837
  14. 9649837
  15. 9649837
  16. 9649837
  17. 9649837
  18. 9649837
  19. 9649837
  20. 9649837
  21. 9649837
  22. 9649837
  23. 9649837
  24. 9649837
  25. 9649837
  26. 9649837
  27. 9649837
  28. 9649837
  29. 9649837
Contact Seller

$21,790

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,830KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9649837
  • Stock #: 50D07-118372
  • VIN: KMHE34L18GA118372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 106,830 KM

Vehicle Description

WITH BRAND NEW ENGINE DONE UNDER WARRANTY WITH HYUNDAI AND ALL SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS - LIMITED GAS SAVER WITH ALL THE OPTIONS AND NO ACCIDENTS - Special Financing Price Advertised $21790 or Pay Cash Price $24,950 plus hst and licensing* LIMITED / LEATHER / HEATED AND COOLED POWER MEMORY SEATS / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / REAR CAMERA / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / COMFORT ACCESS / KEYLESS GO / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
 
- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From the Lowest Market Rate* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months, terms and conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application. Interest rate depends on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. For more information, please contact our finance department.
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in equal condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us at sales@torontoautohaus.com or call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd

2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 106,830 KM
$21,790 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 82,720 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Subur...
 149,328 KM
$35,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Autohaus Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory